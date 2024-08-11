Highlights Gary Lineker's forward position and focus on goalscoring contributed to his clean disciplinary record.

Lineker's father instilled discipline early on, shaping his behavior on the pitch.

The England goalscorer played across multiple leagues including in England Spain.

Commonly recognised as the Match of the Day presenter or an ex-professional footballer, Gary Lineker is often revered for his impressive goalscoring abilities. However, the Englishman holds an incredible statistic throughout his career that not many can boast, and that is, in 536 appearances for club and country, Lineker never managed to pick up a single yellow or red card.

In today's game, this feat seems nigh on impossible due to the introduction of VAR and stricter refereeing laws, where the law enforcers are dishing out cards like they are going out of fashion, but even in a time when the game was allowed to flow more and cards were much less abundant, it is still inconceivable to think that Lineker never was once even booked.

Position

Forwards are less likely to pick up cards

Perhaps one of the more obvious underlying reasons for why Lineker was never booked was down to the position in which he occupied on the pitch. Playing upfront as a lethal penalty box striker, his role in the team was never about getting stuck into challenges and doing a defensive job for his time, but more about lurking inside the penalty area, waiting for his moment to sniff out a yard of space and get on the end of balls put into the box.

If you are a defensive-minded player, or occupy defensive positions on the pitch regularly, even with the higher barrier set for cards back when Lineker was playing, if you didn't get booked at one point in your career, you probably were doing something wrong. However, it must be stated that even for forwards, this is an impressive record, as attacking players can be known for putting in some quite audacious challenges in an effort to regain possession, particularly when being the one who has lost the ball, which can be pretty painful to be on the receiving end of.

Gary Lineker's Statistics for England Caps 80 Goals 48 Assists 4 Biggest Achievement World Cup Semi-Final: 1990

Father's Influence

Lineker's dad had a big role to play in his discipline

Another major factor in Lineker's incredible disciplinary record within the game was his father, whom he admitted to shaping the way he would treat others and referees while on the pitch, as he recalled an experience during a football match that shaped him at an early age on the High Performance podcast, confessing in an intriguing dialogue:

"Well, people often talk about the fact that I never got booked; I never got a yellow card or a red card in my whole career, and I remember one incident that I remember really well is that, I must of been about 14 at the time, and I was scoring a lot of goals by that stage, and I think the referee gave two or three decisions that I didn't agree with, and I swore at the ref, and my dad walked on the pitch, grabbed me by the scruff of the neck, and said, "Right, if you ever do that again, you will not play football," and he took me off the pitch."

This experience would then go on to stick with him throughout his professional career, proving the power of good parenting and the impact that a strong message at a young age can have on bad behaviour.

Gary Lineker's Statistics for Barcelona Appearances 138 Goals 51 Assists 0 Trophies Won 2

Professionalism and Playing Style

Lineker was a hard worker

Lineker was a consummate professional; he was well known in his playing days for his fair play and being a good sportsman on the pitch, who was more focused on his task of scoring goals and being a constant threat in the box than getting tangled up with defenders and involved with scuffles. With the qualities that he possessed and the way that he operated as a player, he was rarely seen getting involved with any defensive phases of play and was not a pressing forward who would have a tactical role to defend from the front. Therefore, it allowed him to focus more on his positioning and movement once the team regained possession, which reduced his chances of getting involved in any situations where he could potentially receive a card.

"Football is a game that tests your character, your determination, and your ability to perform under pressure."

Linekers professional nature and consistent good behaviour on the pitch also gained him leniency with the officials, as his reputation for being a top sportsman may have also given him the benefit of the doubt in specific scenarios where maybe a more commonly aggressive player would have picked up a booking. However, despite perhaps being lucky in a few scenarios, the forward's reputation for being a well-behaved and iconic player serves as a great role model for all youngsters out there, showcasing that you can be a competitive professional and still have etiquette and decorum while on the field. A chapter that some modern-day players could take a note from.

Gary Lineker's Statistics for Tottenham Appearances 137 Goals 78 Assists 5 Trophies Won 2

