It has been revealed why Gary Neville has been a less prominent feature on British television screens this season on Sky Sports due to commitments in the United States. The former Red Devil has been a mainstay on the platform ever since he first debuted in 2011, featuring as an analyst and co-commentator across Sky's weekend Premier League broadcasts.

However, the ex-England international has been conspicuous by his absence this season, appearing just once on Monday Night Football while also missing his usual Super Sunday slot for the Aston Villa vs Manchester United broadcast. It has now been explained that the reason behind this is due to his new commitments in American-based projects.

Neville Explains NBC Sports Switch

The defender will be doing more coverage for the American broadcasters

It was announced back in August that Neville had become the new "special contributor" for NBC Sports throughout the 2024/25 season. This came as a result of a more closely linked collaboration between NBC and Sky, who both fall under the same telecommunications company, Comcast Corporation.

As part of Neville's new work, he will feature more prominently on the American broadcasts of Premier League games, and is also expected to appear in NBC's New York studios at least four times this campaign, with the Daily Mirror reporting that at least two trips are to be scheduled before the Christmas period. It is hoped that this will continue to help the Premier League grow in popularity across the pond.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sky Sports' Premier League viewership increased by 4% during the 2023/24 season, breaking its previous record.

While Neville is expected to continue in a substantial capacity with Sky Sports for their Friday Night Football and Super Sunday games, it is unlikely he'll be as much of a fixture on Monday nights, having handed the reins to co-analyst Jamie Carragher. This is a motion that first began taking place last season.

Speaking on the differences between his current role with NBC and on Monday Night Football in the UK, Neville stated on an edition of the Overlap US:

"So tomorrow, I'm expected to do set-pieces, whereas with Sky, on Monday Night Football, there are some set pieces which I prepare for - but now I don't do Monday Night Football anymore, I don't do set-pieces anymore."

