On Thursday, the Los Angeles Galaxy and Nashville SC swapped midfielders in a blockbuster trade.

The Galaxy sent 2024 MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman to Music City, while Nashville sent two-time Supporters' Shield winner Sean Davis the other way. Here's why the move makes sense for both teams.

What's In It For The Galaxy

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Galaxy find themselves in an incredibly difficult situation with the salary cap after their 2024 MLS Cup win. According to the league's recently publicized General Allocation Money totals, only the Houston Dynamo have less available GAM to work with. The trade was essentially cap-enforced for the Galaxy.

“To maintain a championship-caliber roster in Major League Soccer, teams are often forced to make difficult contractual decisions, and today’s trade is evidence of that”, Galaxy Chief Soccer Officer Will Kuntz said in their trade announcement. "“Gastón is a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and an even better person. He made countless contributions to the Galaxy on the field and in the locker room, during his time with the club, and none was more important than his 2024 MLS Cup MVP performance earlier this month."

Brugman earned $1.4 million in guaranteed compensation in 2024, according to the MLS Players' Association. With the way MLS roster rules are structured, the Galaxy would have had to spend around $670,000 in allocation money to buy down his budget charge to fit within the cap, and that's not even factoring the MLS Cup winner's bonus that is due to hit his budget charge in 2025. Getting his budget charge off the books was an unfortunate necessity.

In Sean Davis, the Galaxy get a proven leader and a reliable veteran. Davis is much more limited with the ball, but he's constantly available and is a pressing machine. Crucially, Nashville are retaining a portion of his 2025 cap hit, meaning the Galaxy will pay a significantly reduced portion of his salary (he earned just over $1 million in 2024). By making the swap, the Galaxy free up crucial allocation money to re-invest in other more needed areas, while still having a reliable veteran midfielder on their books.

What's In It For Nashville

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Nashville have needed a ball-progressing No. 6 since Dax McCarty left last offseason, and that need was made more immediate with Aníbal Godoy leaving after the 2024 campaign concluded (he's since signed with San Diego FC in free agency). New head coach BJ Callaghan demands more on the ball from his midfielders than previous head coach Gary Smith did, and Brugman is a natural fit.

Again using American Soccer Analysis's fantastic data, Brugman had the third-best passing Goals Added score per game of all MLS defensive midfielders to play at least 1,000 minutes (check out this Goals Added explainer for more on what that is). Davis, on the other hand, ranked 43rd in the same category.

Despite being a mainstay under Smith, Davis really struggled to break into the team after Callaghan took charge, starting just one of Callaghan's 11 matches and playing just 8 percent of available minutes under the new manager. It seemed clear that the writing was on the wall and a change of scenery was needed, and Nashville were eager to move on from a $1 million salary for a player who likely wouldn't be part of the first choice group in the coming season.

Nashville have needed a ball-playing No. 6 to fit in BJ Callaghan's system, and they should have one in Brugman. For all his strengths, Davis is not a great fit in a possession-based system, and played just 8% of potential minutes under Callaghan. It's a good move for Nashville. — Ben Wright (@benwright.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T21:27:47.323Z