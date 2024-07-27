Highlights Geno Smith continues to improve despite being in the league for over a decade.

The Seattle Seahawks boast a strong supporting cast, including a solid offensive line and dynamic receivers.

The team's new offensive coordinator focuses on a pass-heavy offense, which plays to Smith's strengths.

As the 2024 NFL season approaches, there is growing excitement surrounding the Seattle Seahawks and their quarterback, Geno Smith.

After a resurgent year in 2022, Smith is poised to take his game to new heights after something of a down year in 2023 (though he was still named to his second straight Pro Bowl), and many believe that this could be the year he has a career-defining season.

One of the key reasons why Smith will rediscover his elite 2022 form is his continued growth and development as a quarterback. Despite being in the league for over a decade, Smith has shown that he is still improving and learning, and much like his old coordinator Dave Canales, he believes his best is yet to come (via John Boyle on the team’s website):

I'm still getting better. I've made leaps and bounds physically, I'm still getting stronger at my age. I don't know if that's rare or not, but that's something I'm doing. I've gotten faster. I don't think I've ever thrown the ball as good as I am right now. I'm in a really good place, just accuracy-wise, and I can throw the ball farther than I ever have. That's the reason why I think I can still improve, because I work hard, and I push myself, and I'm seeing improvements within myself. The outside noise never bothered me and never will; I know internally what I can do, and I know I'm still not a finished product.

Moreover, Smith has a solid supporting cast around him, which can contribute significantly to his success. The Seahawks have invested in building a strong offensive line, which is crucial for protecting their quarterback and opening up running lanes. Additionally, the team has a talented group of wide receivers, including D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who can stretch the field and make plays.

A Solid Supporting Cast

Offensive line improvements and a dynamic receiving corps

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks' offensive line has undergone significant improvements over the past few seasons. With key additions and a commitment to developing young talent, the line is now better equipped to provide Smith with the protection he needs.

A strong offensive line not only allows for a more effective passing game but also opens up opportunities for the running backs, creating a balanced offensive attack. Since Smith arrived during the offseason of 2022, the Seahawks have completely revamped their offensive line.

Seahawks Key Offensive Line Additions Since 2022 Player Acquisition Charles Cross, LT 2022 1st-Round Pick Laken Tomlinson, LG Signed 1-Year Deal in 2024 (2021 Pro Bowler) Nick Harris, C Signed 1-Year Deal in 2024 Anthony Bradford, RG 2023 4th-Round Pick Christian Haynes, G 2024 3rd-Round Pick Abraham Lucas, RT 2022 3rd-Round Pick

Smith's ability to connect with his receivers will be crucial this season too. Metcalf's size and speed make him a constant deep threat, while Lockett's route-running precision and ability to find soft spots in defenses provide Smith with reliable options.

Second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who played a minor role last year, should also break out in 2024 as well. The chemistry that Smith has developed with his veteran receivers will be instrumental in executing the new offensive scheme effectively and creating space for JSN to become a key part of the air attack.

Impact of New OC Ryan Grubb's Offense

Emphasizing the passing game while building comfort and confidence

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Another factor that could lead to Smith's career year is the type of scheme that new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is expected to bring to Seattle. Grubb is known for his innovative and aggressive play-calling and an offense that is more pass-heavy, allowing Smith to showcase his arm strength and accuracy.

This shift will allow Smith to utilize his strengths, particularly his ability to make quick decisions and deliver accurate throws.

Grubb was known for spreading it out and giving his QB a lot of options while at Washington; the OC was a big reason for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. being selected in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft. In Grubb's system, it's the QB who's the star, and that will certainly help Smith bounce back after a tough season in 2023.

Having a full offseason to learn and adapt to the new system will undoubtedly benefit Smith. The more comfortable he becomes with Grubb's playbook, the more confident he will be in executing the game plan. This familiarity will translate into improved performance on the field, as Smith will be able to make quicker reads and adjustments during games.

Leadership & Decision-Making

The importance of smart decisions

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most impressive aspects of Smith's game is his ability to take care of football. Last season, he threw only nine interceptions, which was a significant improvement from previous years. Smith's 1.8 interception rate was a career-best among seasons where he threw 100+ passes, and that mark was also good for top 10 in the league in 2023.

Smith's decision-making has improved remarkably, allowing him to minimize turnovers and maximize scoring opportunities. His ability to read defenses and make quick, informed choices will be critical in executing new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's offensive strategy.

Smith Rates In Seasons With 100+ Passes Season INT Rate TD Rate 2013 4.7 2.7 2014 3.5 3.5 2022 1.9 5.2 2023 1.8 4.0

Another area where Smith has excelled is his leadership on and off the field. He has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches, who appreciate his work ethic and dedication to the game. Not to mention his story of resurgence and determination, which allowed him to become a starting QB again in 2022 after six years as a backup, and no doubt serves as an inspiration to many in the building.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Geno Smith ranked first in deep passing performance last year according to Pro Football Focus, showcasing his accuracy on long throws. Additionally, Smith was named a Pro Bowler and the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2022, highlighting his impressive resurgence in the league.

Smith's leadership extends beyond just his performance; it also involves fostering a strong team environment. By encouraging open communication and collaboration, he can help build chemistry among the offense, which is vital for success. A united team that believes in its leader is more likely to overcome adversity and perform at a high level.

With the right mindset, a talented supporting cast, and an innovative offensive approach, Smith has all the tools necessary to make this season a career year. Fans and analysts alike will be eagerly watching to see how he capitalizes on this opportunity, and how these new-look Seahawks fare on both sides of the ball.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.