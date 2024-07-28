This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Mercedes driver George Russell could be DISQUALIFIED from the Belgian Grand Prix, just hours after winning the race.

Russell finished ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton, but it was later revealed that his car was officially underweight.

The disqualification would see Hamilton take top spot on the podium.

George Russell secured a fantastic win for Mercedes at the Belgian Grand Prix on the 28th of July... or so we thought.

Just a measly few hours after the race had come to its conclusion, with Russell taking the chequered flag and teammate Lewis Hamilton coming home in second, it looks like it was going to be a day to remember for Toto Wolff's side. However, it could very quickly become a day to forget for them, with the winner facing disqualification straight in the face due to an UNDERWEIGHT CAR.

BBC's F1 correspondent Andrew Benson was the man to break the news, as he took to X to say: "George Russell’s car has been found to be underweight. Been referred to stewards. Likely disqualification."

He then followed up that post by stating the following: " Stewards say: car weighed 798.0 kg, which is minimum weight required. After this, fuel was drained out of the car and 2.8 litres of fuel were removed. The car was not fully drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in their legality documents. The car was weighed again on the FIA inside and outside scales and the weight was 796.5 kg. The calibration of the outside and inside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor. This is 1.5 kg below the minimum weight requested."

More to follow.