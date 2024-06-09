Highlights George Russell will start Sunday's race in pole position, despite registering an identical time lap time to Max Verstappen.

Such a dead heat has happened only once before in F1 history.

There has never been a tied F1 race, with the closest finish ever being decided by just 0.011 seconds.

George Russell will start Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in pole position, despite recording an identical time in qualifying to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. After a disappointing start to the season, the Brit provided Mercedes with their first pole of 2024.

The tie at the top of the leaderboard marked the climax of a dramatic day at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with rain threatening to have an effect on proceedings throughout. Both Russell and Verstappen recorded lap times of one minute and 12 seconds, marking just the second time in Formula 1 history that two drivers have set the same time for pole position since the sport moved to three decimal place timing.

Per Daily Mail, the only other instance of a dead heat came at the 1997 Spanish Grand Prix, where Michael Schumacher, Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Jacques Villeneuve all tied for the fastest lap in qualifying. Each of the trio recorded a fastest lap time of 1m21.072 seconds.

Why George Russell Took Pole Position Despite Verstappen Recording An Identical Qualifying Time

The Brit will lead off Sunday's race

There is provision in the sport's rules to deal with a situation where two drivers set the same fastest lap time in qualifying. Per Autosport, the fourth paragraph of article 39.4 of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations states:

"If two or more drivers set identical times during Q1, Q2 or Q3 or SQ1, SQ2 or SQ3, priority is given to the driver who set the identical time first. In other words, the driver who has set the time before the other driver is ahead."

Therefore, as Russell was the first to recorded the fastest lap, he is the man who will lead the field during Sunday's race, with Verstappen one place back in second. McLaren's Lando Norris will line up in third, having himself been just 0.021 seconds off of pole position pace, while his teammate Oscar Piastri finds himself in fourth.

There Has Never Been A Tied F1 Race

Despite the two instances above where drivers couldn't be separated in qualifying, there has never been a situation where two cars crossed the line together in an actual race. The closest finish in F1 history came at the 2002 United States Grand Prix as Rubens Barrichello finished a mere 0.011 seconds ahead of his Ferrari teammate Michael Schumacher. It hasn't happened in the more than 75 history of the sport, but if such a finish did occur, the drivers involved in the tie would be declared joint winners and the relevant points divided equally between them.

Saturday's qualifying session in Montreal will go down in F1 history. If the race itself proves to be anywhere near as nailbiting, fans are in for a treat in Montreal.