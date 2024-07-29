Highlights George Russell's underweight car cost him a victory at the Belgian Grand Prix due to a one-stop strategy causing extra tyre wear.

Despite leading on track, Russell's car was underweight post-race, leading to disqualification and Lewis Hamilton's promotion to first place.

Mercedes took responsibility for the error, apologising to Russell for the missed win.

Despite crossing the finishing line before any other driver, George Russell missed out on his second victory of the 2024 F1 season after his car was found to be underweight. In the FIA’s post-race checks on the cars, stewards found the Brit's car to be just 1.5kg under the weight limit. Given the fine margins in the sport, though, rules such as car weight are very strictly enforced, giving stewards no choice but to disqualify the British driver. Mercedes accepted the ruling of the overweight car and took full responsibility, saying they “clearly made a mistake.”

Why was Russell’s car underweight, though? There are several possible reasons. First may be to do with his strategy. Russell only made one stop throughout the race, meaning he only changed his tyres once. After speaking to Mercedes following the ruling, Sky Sports’ Craig Slater indicated that this one-stop strategy may have been a reason for the underweight car.

“The reasons? I’ve had some guidance from within the Mercedes team about why they were underweight. It was to do Russell’s single-stop strategy. The teams know exactly how much weight they will shed when tyres wear down. Russell would have been expected to make two stops today. It was his own idea, in conjunction with his pit wall, that later switched it to a single stop.

“It was the extra tyre wear that they’ve lost, perhaps several hundred grams per tyre, with the fact that they didn’t make a second stop and put on a fresh set, which has brought them in underweight. Combined with, the team think, changing the car set-up pretty radically between Friday (when they abandoned some of the upgraded parts and reverted to earlier parts for qualifying and the race).”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Going into the F1 summer break, Lewis Hamilton sits on 150 points, 34 points ahead of his teammate George Russell.

With teams treading the line of having as light a car as possible and also not having a car underweight, extra tyre wear can be the difference between first place and disqualification, and this Grand Prix is a prime example.

George Russell's Car Wasn't Underweight On-Track

An important detail to add to all this is that, while on the track, Russell’s car was not underweight due to the fuel that he had in his vehicle. However, when the cars are weighed after the race, they are weighed with the fuel drained from the car (with 1.0-litre left, so a sample test can be done). When that was done, Russell’s car was found to be underweight at “dry weight.”

Lewis Hamilton Annoyed at Mercedes' Strategy

The irony in all of this is that Russell’s one-stop strategy frustrated Hamilton, as the former world champion was told by his team to change his tyres for a second time, whereas Russell only had to do it once. In the end, though, the seven-time world champion was promoted to first place after his teammate's disqualification.

Top 5 standings (as of 29/07/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 277 2. Lando Norris McLaren 199 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 177 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 167 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 162

It is heartbreaking for Russell as this would have been only his third ever Grand Prix win. In a statement after the decision, Mercedes said that they “can only apologise to George who drove such a strong race.” All of this drama with Russell’s car shows how tight the margins are in F1, and that if a team gets their calculations slightly wrong, it can be so costly for them and their driver.

The F1 season now goes into a break with the next Grand Prix taking place in the Netherlands on the 25th of August.