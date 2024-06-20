Highlights Germany wore their away kit against Hungary despite being the home team for their match.

The bold colored pink kit was a merchandise success and represents diversity within Germany's fanbase and population.

Germany's strong performance and early qualification in EURO 2024 indicate they are serious contenders for the title.

Eagle-eyed fans tuning into the Germany vs Hungary game on Wednesday were quick to make note of the fact Germany were wearing their away kit, despite being the allocated home team. To make matters even more confusing, Hungary also opted to play in their white away kit, but the decision for the Euro 2024 hosts to play in pink was as a precaution in case they were knocked out early, per Sport Bible.

Under Julian Nagelsmann, Die Mannschaft continued their 100% start to their EURO 2024 campaign last night with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hungary. Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan scored either side of half-time to ensure the hosts would earn themselves early qualification into the Round of 16.

Except for Roland Sallai's disallowed equaliser late in the first-half, everything Germany has done in this tournament has seemed straightforward so far. But the decision to wear their pink and purple kit over their famous white strip bewildered fans yesterday evening.

Why Germany Wore Pink Away Kit

It was in case they were knocked out early

Except for away allocation, another acceptable guess would have been that Germany wanted to market their away kit. The bold coloured kit has proven popular with supporters. It has broken the record for the most away shirts sold in history from when it went on release until the start of the Euros, a German FA spokesperson confirmed.

The shirt has been labelled as a 'diversity' shirt, and Adidas say it 'represents the diversity of the German fanbase and wider population'. The national team also launched a promotional video alongside the kit release to rubbish any claims that the outlandish colours shouldn't be worn by the men's team.

The explanation as to why Germany wore it against Hungary is because they are designated as the 'away' team for their final Group A fixture against Switzerland. With their final Group A opponents wearing a red home kit, Germany took the decision to adorn their pink and purple shirts against Hungary in case they were knocked out of the competition at the group stage, being dumped out of the tournament before having a chance to wear their away strip.

Germany Look The Real Deal

Die Mannschaft are tipped to go far

The decision to throw caution to the wind at their kit choices has since proven to be overhasty. With two wins out of two, and following Scotland's failure to beat Switzerland later in the day, Germany have ensured they will finish in the top two of their group, with a point in their final game will see them top it.

Nagelsmann, who became the competition's youngest manager this summer, has got Die Mannschaft playing some excellent football already, and it comes as a stark contrast to their last international tournament, in which they failed to make it past the group stages at the 2022 World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There have been 12 goals from outside the box at Euro 2024 already, the same amount as the whole of Euro 2020.

With their free-flowing and effective game plan, Germany are among the favourites for glory come July 14th, but will need to break the curse of the host nation if they are to live up to their early expectations, with France the only ever winners on home soil, doing so in 1984.