Football fans have been banned from buying Germany kits with the number 44 on the back by Adidas ahead of Euro 2024. This comes after it was pointed out that the number can resemble a Nazi SS Unit symbol.

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding the German kit, including some of the colours used. However, the biggest talking point has been the fact the manufacturer has announced they will not sanction the sale of a kit with the previously mentioned number on the back. The first sighting of the new shirt was during an impressive 2-0 win over France during the recent international break.

As the host nation of the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, the country will be hoping to avoid further controversy. The German Football Association are said to have designed the numbers on the shirts, per BBC News.

Following an initial review from UEFA, it was decided: "None of the parties involved saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism." The Nazi SS Unit were responsible for the deaths of millions of Jewish people, as the group consisted of Gestapo agents and guards who were tasked with administrating concentration camps.

Adidas Refuse Germany Kit Personalisation

An alternative design will be worked on

A spokesperson for Adidas confirmed there would be no customisation allowed for the kits in question as they said: "We will block personalisation of the jerseys." The stance of the company has led to the German FA reportedly working on a new design for the number four. Per ESPN, a statement read:

"We take the comments very seriously and do not want to provide a platform for discussions. We will develop an alternative design for the number 4 and coordinate it with UEFA."

This will likely maintain a working relationship between the national side and the organisation that has manufactured its kits for over 70 years. Oliver Bruggen - an Adidas spokesman - denied that the resemblance to the Nazi symbol was unintentional: "People from around 100 countries work at Adidas. Our company stands for the promotion of diversity and inclusion, and as a company we actively campaign against xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence and hatred in all forms."

The German company will no longer be the ones to produce the national team's football kits after 2027 as a deal was struck with Nike to put an end to the long-standing relationship.

More controversy surrounds Germany Shirts

The away kit has also been in the news

While the home strip of Germany has always been white, it's the choice of colour on the away kit that has got people talking. The use of bright pink has been a sticking point for some. It has been argued that the choice of colour isn't traditional, while others believe it is a display of the diversity in the country.

The new kit was first used in Germany's 2-1 victory against the Netherlands in a recent international friendly. Although the number four will be redesigned, the away shirt isn't scheduled to be redesigned despite the backlash.