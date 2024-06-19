Highlights Germany have made a strong start in Euro 2024 with two wins in their group, securing a spot in the knockout stages.

They have worn both a home white kit, as well as a pink and purple away strip at the tournament so far.

The white home kit worn by Germany is due to historical ties to Prussia.

This summer, Germany are the hosts of Euro 2024. The tournament has been good for the home nation so far too as they've picked up two wins from two in their group.

First, they dismantled a hapless Scottish side, thrashing them 5-1 without even really breaking a sweat. Next up, Hungary posed more of a problem but the Germans still looked strong as they cruised to a 2-0 victory – becoming the first team to qualify for the knockout stages.

Die Mannschaft may have caught the eye in that second game, wearing their eye-catching pink and purple away kit. However, when you consider that the national flag is black, red and yellow, it's just as confusing that they always were a white home strip. There's a very good reason for that, though.

Why Germany Wear White

It's due to Prussia

The German national football team wear white due to historical reasons which date all the way back to the 1100s. A religious military group known as the Teutonic Order was established in Jerusalem to assist Christians on their pilgrimages to the Holy Land.

The Order was forced to relocate to the Baltics when Christianity was as good as expelled from the region. The Teutonic Knights flew a white flag adorned with a black cross, which was later changed to a black eagle, and it has forever remained a part of Germany's iconography and features on the country's coat of arms today.

In the 13th century, Germany was part of Prussia, a state which stretched from the modern-day border of Russia all the way to the border of France. And when the Germany national team was then established around the start of the 20th century, they chose to adopt the white and black colours of the Prussian flag. And they have retained those colours despite the state being dissolved shortly after.

The Prussia flag also had a cross in the middle, although it was later replaced by that aforementioned black eagle. As well as the black eagle being part of the Prussia flag, it has also featured on the German state flag since 1950, which may only be used by federal government authorities.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: East Germany wore blue as their home strip but used a white as the away kit when they were a member of FIFA between 1951 and 1990, until they reunified with West Germany.

Related The 12 Greatest German Players in Football History [Ranked] Toni Kroos, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Manuel Neuer are among the greatest German footballers ever.

Germany Chances at Euro 2024

Nagelsmann bullish about winning

Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan gave the Germans a 2-0 win over Hungary. Julian Nagelsmann's men are now in the next round of the competition, but will still play Switzerland on 23 June to work out the final positions of Group A.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the national team manager was blunt about his ambitions, telling the press: “We will try to win the title, that I can promise you, and will do everything we can to achieve this."

At the moment in time, all is going to plan for the home nation who can afford to now rest some players for their final group game.