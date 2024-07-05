Highlights Germany were knocked out of Euro 2024 at the quarter-final stage by Spain after a pulsating match.

Dani Olmo scored for Spain, while Florian Wirtz equalized for Germany, leading to extra-time.

The host nation were controversially denied a penalty after the ball struck Marc Cucurella's hand inside the box, and an explanation has now been given.

Germany's Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat against Spain was the greatest display of football in the biggest international competition of the summer to date. Both teams fought tooth and nail for a place in the last four of the tournament, but the host nation believed they should have been given an opportunity to win the tie in extra-time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Spain's win against Germany at Euro 2024 marked the first time La Roja have defeated the hosts of a major international tournament.

Dani Olmo had opened the scoring inside the opening exchanges of the second half after a pulsating back-and-forth encounter. Lamine Yamal picked out the RB Leipzig midfielder, who fired in a low drive past a despairing Manuel Neuer.

Florian Wirtz - another incredible young superstar - then volleyed home a late equaliser to send the game into extra-time after some impressive work from Joshua Kimmich. The drama then came in the added 30 minutes as Julian Nagelsmann's side believed they should have been awarded a penalty before a last-gasp Mikel Merino header sent the host nation home.

Germany Denied Extra-Time Penalty

There were huge appeals but the hosts were denied a spot-kick

With the scoreline still level at 1-1, Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala tried his luck with a long-range effort and the ball made contact with the hand of Spain's Marc Cucurella inside the penalty area. Strong appeals from the German players were waved away by Anthony Taylor, and an explanation has now been provided for the decision not to award a spot-kick. Watch the incident here:

ESPN's Dale Johnson, an expert in all things related to VAR and match officials, took to social media to state: "UEFA's pre-tournament briefing on handball gave a specific example just like Marc Cucurella, saying it should NOT be a handball penalty." He went on to add the reasoning:

"Arm close to the side, pointing predominantly down/vertically, and/or a position behind line of the body."

Difference Between 'Handball' Incidents

Arm position is key to UEFA's regulations

While Nagelsmann and his players will feel aggrieved, Die Mannschaft did benefit from a contentious penalty decision in the previous round as Denmark's Joachim Andersen was penalised for a similar incident.

Johnson also commented on the key difference between the two situations. He pointed to the rule book once more as he posted a follow-up on his initial assessment of the Cucurella incident:

"It differs from the penalty Joachim Andersen conceded against Germany. UEFA deems that arm position to be unnatural and creating a barrier. Understandable fans would think the two decisions are the wrong way around ... But they aren't per intended interpretation."