Highlights Gibraltar FA have made an official complaint to UEFA over comments made during Spain's Euro 2024 victory parade.

Midfielder Rodri started a chant about Gibraltar being Spanish.

The colony has been a British Overseas Territory since 1713.

Gibraltar's Football Association have released a statement condemning Spain's Euro 2024 celebrations and will now make a formal complaint to UEFA. The statement comes after a chant that midfielder Rodri sang which made reference to the tensions surrounding the island's sovereignty.

The Manchester City midfielder was a pivotal part of Luis De La Fuente's side that went all the way in Germany, starting six out of the seven games in the competition and being selected as Player of the Tournament. With La Roja already reportedly in a spot of bother after Lamine Yamal broke German law following the full-time whistle on Sunday, Gibraltar's FA have now called for action to be taken following the 'extremely provocative' trophy celebrations in Madrid.

Gibraltar Files Complaint to UEFA Over Rodri

The midfielder sang a song about Gibraltar belonging to Spain

During Spain's victory parade in the capital city on Monday, the 27-year-old anchorman grabbed the microphone to address the sea of supporters who had turned up to enjoy the celebrations. He then began chanting 'Gibraltar is Spanish,' poking fun at both the colony and the team he had just defeated in the Euro 2024 final, England, as 'the rock' is a British-owned territory.

When captain Alvaro Morata reminded his teammate that he played his club football in England., Rodri replied saying that he didn't care. In the hours since, the Gibraltar FA have released a statement on the chants, and have asked for action to be taken. The statement read:

"The Gibraltar FA has noted the extremely provocative and insulting nature of the celebrations around the Spanish Men's national team winning Euro 2024. "The Association is this morning taking advice on the filing of a complaint to European Football's governing body, UEFA, in relation to the unacceptable chanting and songs, relating to Gibraltar, sung by Spain's Men's National Team players after winning Euro 2024. "Football has no place for behaviour of this nature."

Why Gibraltar Is a 'British Overseas Territory'

The issue regarding Gibraltar's status as a British territory dates back to 1713. Despite the island sharing a border with its Spanish neighbours and once being owned by them two, England were handed control as part of the Treaty of Utrecht which brought an end to the 13-year War of the Spanish Succession.

In recent times, the political struggle between the two European finalists has been heightened by the fact that Spain have sought its return. The issue has caused tensions, with Spain contesting British control and the local Gibraltarian population, which identifies as British.

In both 1967 and 2002, there was an overwhelming vote from the people of Gibraltar to reject proposals of Spanish sovereignty. Despite that, the nation found on the Iberian Peninsula has still staked a claim on the country, suggesting that it is Spanish territory based on its location.

