Despite securing qualification for next season’s rendition of the Champions League via their domestic exploits, Spanish side Girona are awaiting clearance from UEFA thanks to partner club Manchester City also securing a slot at Europe’s top table, according to ESPN.

After their monumental 4-2 triumph over Barcelona, which saw them overturn 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, Girona had seemingly managed the unthinkable by booking themselves a spot in the Champions League. Real Madrid, one of football's most successful clubs, were crowned as La Liga champions on the back of the result – but, more importantly, it marked an incredible feat for the side from Catalonia, guaranteeing them a top-four finish.

Thanks to Girona being one of many teams plying their trade under City Football Group (CFG) ownership, their qualification for next season’s elite competition has raised an in-house conflict with the multi-club ownership rule within Article 5 of UEFA’s competition regulations.

Why Girona Face Wait to Learn Champions League Outcome

Reliant on Manchester City's concluding Premier League run-in

The majority of clubs would be basking in delight over such a finish given that it would normally guarantee a spot in next season’s top tier European competition – but in the case of Blanquivermells, they face a long wait thanks to the complications of being included in CFG’s multi-club ownership scheme.

Founded in 2013, CFG owns a total of 14 football clubs around the world, which includes both Premier League side Manchester City and a 47% stake in Spain’s Girona. Earlier in the campaign, concerns over the latter’s affiliation with CFG arose as they continued to rub shoulders with those at the summit of the Spanish top tier, with suggestions that City may forced to sell Girona rising to everyone's attention.

Thanks to the aforementioned multi-club rule, if two clubs from the same ownership group qualify for the same European competition, which Girona have now achieved, only one side can be granted entry. The rules state that the side which finishes highest in its domestic championship gets the solitary place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Girona have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s 94-year history.

In the event that both teams under the umbrella ownership finish the season in the same position, those with the higher club coefficient – which, in this case, is City – would be given the spot.

Although Pep Guardiola’s side are able to secure a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, they are in need of just two points to secure runners-up in this season’s run-in, leaving Girona in an unfortunate position. Should they do so, the Etihad-based outfit will claim the Champions League spot ahead of their partner club Girona.

Girona’s Next Steps to Secure Qualification

A hearing with UEFA could be on the cards

There is a silver lining for Girona, however, amid the concerns over their eligibility. In the case that City win yet another Premier League title, sources, per ESPN's report, have stated that it is highly unlikely that demotion to Europe’s second tier club competition, the Europa League, will occur.

In an attempt to prevent the above from coming to fruition, the Spanish underdogs will have to outline its position and, more importantly, its organisational independence from City at a UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) across the summer before officially securing a place in the Champions League.

Luckily for the club, two members of the Red Bull Group, RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg, have been cleared to play together in the Champions League in recent seasons, while CFCB hearings for Aston Villa and Vitoria, Brighton & Hove Albion and Union Saint-Gilloise and AC Milan and Toulouse, all resulted in both teams being cleared to participate in UEFA competitions. Past precedence should mean all is well for the Spanish side then, but they will be waiting with keen ears until European football's governing body confirms their historic achievement.