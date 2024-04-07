Highlights Top goalkeepers including Onana, Neuer, and Pickford have been spotted applying Vaseline to their gloves.

Research shows that adding Vaseline to gloves can improve handling, making it a viable strategy for professional goalkeepers.

The trend of using Vaseline on gloves, and even posts, in football is likely to gain popularity among goalkeepers seeking an edge.

Andre Onana was spotted applying Vaseline to his goalkeeper gloves during the first half of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The big question many puzzled football fans were left asking on social media is why would applying the jelly-like substance to their gloves benefit any professional goalkeeper? Surely, if anything, adding Vaseline would make the gloves more slippery - thus increasing the chances of making the ball harder to catch?

Onana faced a barrage of shots during the opening 45 minutes against Liverpool (15 in total) as the rain poured down inside Old Trafford. It turns out that the Cameroon international isn’t the first top-level ‘keeper to smear Vaseline over his gloves.

Manuel Neuer and Jordan Pickford also use Vaseline on Gloves

Manuel Neuer, arguably the greatest goalkeeper of his generation and one of the best of all time, was seen spreading Vaseline on his gloves prior to Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim in January. The Germany international did the same thing in the dressing room before an earlier game in 2023, as highlighted on Reddit.

Meanwhile, England goalkeepers, including Gareth Southgate’s first-choice Jordan Pickford, have been seen adding Vaseline to their gloves during training sessions. So what’s the reason behind this bizarre, but seemingly growing, trend?

Vaseline Appears to Improve Grip on Gloves

Particularly useful during wet weather conditions

The fundamental reason appears to be that it offers goalkeepers more grip - particularly during wet conditions. As we mentioned, the rain was pouring down inside the Theatre of Dreams when Onana was spotted adding the product to his gloves, and the adverse weather in Manchester may have been one of the reasons United’s No. 1 decided to apply Vaseline.

A YouTube video from OP1GK tested whether adding Vaseline to gloves improves grip. The conclusion was that it did - improving handling, in particular - albeit not by a great deal. The YouTuber also stated that there were no bad side effects on the gloves, which were fine to use the following day. Watch the video in full below:

Interestingly, the top comment on the video clarifies that there are no obvious benefits to adding Vaseline to goalkeeper gloves in dry conditions. However, as professional pitches are heavily watered, it makes sense that ‘keepers would choose to apply Vaseline even when it isn’t raining.

YouTube user @leegarghan9239 commented: “So the use of Vaseline on gloves should be used during wet conditions not for use in dry conditions. It has zero performance boosting ability in the dry. However in wet weather it really does improve the performance. The reason pros use it regularly is their pitches are heavily watered before and during games. My recommendation would be to run this trial again during heavy rainfall and you will then see the difference.”

Despite the supposed benefits, as football writer David Cartlidge pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), the sight of goalkeepers spreading Vaseline on their gloves will always feel slightly unusual. He tweeted during the Man Utd vs Liverpool game: “The Vaseline on gloves thing will never not be bizarre. Plenty have done it before Onana and it's apparently even more beneficial during wet weather. Still, it's odd.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has made more saves than any Premier League goalkeeper (120) during the 2023-24 season so far. (Correct as of April 7, 2024).

Ben Foster Saw Joe Hart do it First

Hart was apparently applying Vaseline at the 2014 World Cup

During a conversation with former Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson, Ben Foster revealed that he first saw Joe Hart applying Vaseline to his gloves at the 2014 World Cup. The ex-England shot-stopper was quoted by The Athletic as saying: "I remember the first player I saw do that was Joe Hart in Brazil at the 2014 World Cup.

“He put Vaseline on his gloves and he said ‘Fozzy, honestly, it is a game changer!'”

Foster added: “It’s hard to explain, but if we were in a training session, I could tell which one had Vaseline on their gloves, because as soon as you caught the ball, it does feel grippier.”

Goalkeepers Have Even Spread Vaseline on Posts

Andries Noppert did it during the 2022 World Cup

Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert went one step further during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, smearing his posts in Vaseline. Presumably his decision to spread the substance on his posts was so that he didn’t have to open the pot every time he wanted to top up his gloves.

Considering some of the world’s best goalkeepers are opting to use Vaseline on their gloves - especially during wet weather conditions - it’s safe to assume that we can expect the trend to continue growing over the coming years. Critics will doubt the benefits, but the likes of Onana and Neuer wouldn’t do it if they felt it increased the chances of making mistakes.

The Vaseline trend could be here to stay

Like why top professional outfield players are cutting holes in their socks - a trend heavily criticised by the likes of manager Jose Mourinho and broadcaster Richard Keys - footballers are always looking for new and innovative ways to gain subtle advantages during matches. Adding Vaseline to goalkeeper gloves might be another trend that’s here to stay.