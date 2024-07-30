Highlights Winning an Olympic medal is a career highlight, but history shows it can be taken away after investigation.

Recently, Great Britain lost a 1900 silver medal to France due to an athlete's ties to the country.

Great Britain is performing well in the 2024 Paris Olympics, currently sitting seventh with 11 medals.

Winning an Olympic medal is an incredible achievement for any athlete. It will go down as a highlight for any sports star during their career, but it can be taken away. In fact, there have been several instances in the past where an Olympian has won a medal, only to be stripped of it at a later date for one reason or another.

There's no statute of limitations on this either, as Great Britain recently found out. Shortly before the Paris 2024 Olympics got underway, the nation was stripped of one of the silver medals it won during the 1900 ceremony. That's right, 124 years after winning a medal, the decision was reversed.

Not only was the medal stripped from Great Britain, but it was actually handed to a different country too. The decision was made after an investigation and here's why.

Lloyd Hildebrand Had His Silver Medal Stripped

It was because of his ties to France

Having been born in England, Lloyd Hildebrand took part in the men's 25km cycling race during the 1900 Olympic Games and won a silver medal. 124 years after the event his medal has been taken off of Great Britain, and given to France instead. This is down to the athlete's ties to the country. While he was born in England, he spent most of his life in France and married a French woman, so after an investigation, it was decided that the medal should be taken off of Great Britain and awarded to France instead.

Shortly after coming to a decision and making their verdict, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) released a statement on the Olympics website, explaining their reasoning.

"Recent research has now concluded that, even though Hildebrand was a British citizen, he brought up in France, and competed for a French club before and after Paris 1900. "Based on this newfound information, the IOC EB decided to apply the same policy as in previous cases brought to the IOC’s attention. The medal won by Hildebrand will now be credited to France instead of Great Britain in the official records of the Olympic Games Paris 1900 and in the IOC’s database."

It's a tough call for Great Britain, but at least Hildebrand hasn't had the medal taken off of him. Instead, it seems as though he'll be recognised as a French Olympian instead now. Turning attention to this summer, Great Britain have gotten off to a strong start, with a decent return of medals already.

Great Britain Have Started the 2024 Paris Olympics Strongly

They've won 12 medals at the time of writing

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics getting underway, many were hopeful of Great Britain's chances and they've gotten off to a promising start. After just four days, the nation have already picked up 12 medals, including a silver one won by Tom Daley and Noah Williams in diving.

They've won four gold medals so far too. In terms of the overall leaderboard, Great Britain currently sits seventh, trailing the likes of Japan, Australia and France.