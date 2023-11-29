Highlights Manchester United's future in the 2023/2024 Champions League is uncertain after drawing 3-3 against Galatasaray and finding themselves at the bottom of the standings.

Despite taking an early two-goal lead, United could not hold on and were let down by a mistake from goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It has emerged that Hakim Ziyech's first goal of the evening should not have stood due to a little-known UEFA rule.

Manchester United's future in the 2023/2024 Champions League hangs in the balance after they twice threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Galatasaray. Heading into their fifth group game of the competition, the Red Devils found themselves at the bottom of the standings, only a point adrift of second place. Erik ten Hag's men knew that only a win would ensure they could control their own destiny going into the final game of the group stage.

The visitors were welcomed with a chilling reception by the home supporters, who proudly lifted a banner that said 'welcome to hell.' This was in reference to an infamous fixture that took place between the two teams in 1993, after which Sir Alex Ferguson proclaimed his side would never return to Istanbul. It seemed to have little impact, however, with United racing to an early lead thanks to Alejandro Garnacho and a screamer from captain Bruno Fernandes.

Hakim Ziyech responded by wrong footing Andre Onana from a free kick to pull one back, but United restored their two-goal cushion not long after the break. Antony combined with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who set up an onrushing Scott McTominay. It seemed from there that The Red Devils would cruise to victory. But, much like what happened against Copenhagen, one mistake changed everything.

After winning a free-kick out wide, Ziyech once again stepped up and delivered the ball into a dangerous area. The cross-come-shot managed to avoid all the men in an orange and red strip, and it seemed as though it would be easy for the United number 24 to collect. However, disaster struck as the ball ricocheted off of the Cameroonian's tense wrists and spun backwards into his own net. This gave the Turkish side momentum and minutes later they were level.

Although Onana will likely take most of the blame for another disappointing collapse, replays have indicated that one of the other goals should not have stood.

Galatasaray's first goal should have been ruled out

BeIN Sports took to X (former Twitter) to show a still image showing the distance between the Galatasaray players and the Manchester United wall.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, UEFA rules state that should a defending team have three or more players in a wall for a dead ball, any attacking players must stand at least one metre away.

As shown in the image from beIN Sports, the Cimbom players were almost half a metre closer than they were allowed to be. This is important, as it may have impeded Onana's vision. This would've meant that the goalkeeper did not see the ball until it was too late to react.

Man United staring at early Champions League exit

Whilst it may be an exaggeration to say that this oversight from the officials was the reason why United would go on to drop points in their must win game, Ten Hag and his players will likely still feel aggrieved by the situation.

Instead, United will go into their final group game with Bayern Munich knowing even a win might not be enough for them to qualify.