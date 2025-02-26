Summary The Hardy Boyz had a successful homecoming after defeating the No Quarter Catch Crew in WWE NXT.

Their return was made possible through a WWE-TNA partnership that allows talents from both promotions to cross over.

The Hardy Boyz will defend their TNA World Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom at WWE Roadblock.

The Hardy Boyz had a successful homecoming after they defeated the No Quarter Catch Crew on Tuesday night at WWE NXT . It was a monumental evening for Matt and Jeff as it was the first time they wrestled in a WWE ring in over half a decade—2,149 days to be exact. Though the brothers have continued to team up outside WWE, The Hardy Boyz have not performed together in the Stamford-based promotion since April 9, 2019, when they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

It's been more than three years since either Jeff or Matt Hardy last appeared in WWE. Jeff unfortunately suffered a knee injury just days after they won the tag team gold. Following his brother's injury, Matt's television appearances became less frequent. The older Hardy eventually left the company in 2020 when his contract expired. Jeff eventually returned as a singles competitor, but was ultimately released in late 2021.

Since then, The Hardy Boyz have competed in various promotions, including AEW and TNA, where they currently hold the TNA World Tag Team Championships. After half a decade, wrestling fans finally witnessed the legendary tag team back in a WWE ring.

Why The Hardy Boyz Were on WWE NXT

Matt and Jeff were triumphant in their WWE return match

Credit: WWE

Last week, The Hardy Boyz were challenged by Tavion Heights and Myles Bourne of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Matt and Jeff weren't ones to back down. So they responded with a resounding “Of course.” Heights and Bourne put on a valiant effort against the future Hall of Famers. But Team Xtreme's veteran experience ultimately made the difference. After Matt delivered a Twist of Fate to Myles Borne, Jeff finished him off with a Swanton Bomb.

After the match, the NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom, made their way into the ring and congratulated the Hardys on their successful return to WWE. Nathan Frazier even paid tribute to the legendary tag team, though he added a playful jab in the process.

We're standing here as the greatest tag team in the world today, standing face to face with the greatest tag team of all time.

Jeff, however, didn't want to waste time with the small talk. He eventually cut to the chase and challenged the NXT Tag Team Champions to a match to find out who the true best tag team in the world is. TNA's Director of Authority Santino Marella, who last appeared in WWE in 2020, came out to a loud pop and made the match official. The Hardy Boyz will defend their TNA World Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom at WWE Roadblock in New York City.

There may be some folks scrolling through social media who might have randomly caught a clip of The Hardy Boyz, who are currently signed to TNA, wrestling on WWE television. For those wondering why Matt and Jeff were on NXT on Tuesday night, here is the real reason why.

Real Reason Why The Hardy Boyz Are Back in WWE

WWE-TNA partnership allowed Team Xtreme's homecoming to happen

Credit: WWE

It was surreal to see Team Xtreme on WWE television once again. All of that, however, was just the storyline reason as to why The Hardy Boyz are back in WWE. How did this ordeal even become possible if they are currently under contract to TNA and are the TNA World Tag Team Champions?

Earlier this year, WWE and TNA signed a historic partnership, allowing NXT superstars and TNA talent to cross over and appear on each other's shows. The deal includes WWE Premium Live Events and TNA Pay-Per-Views.

Though Matt and Jeff are still signed to TNA until November 2025, there is a possibility that they'll eventually head to the big leagues and throwdown with the tag teams on RAW and SmackDown. Before their match on NXT, reports surfaced about The Hardy Boyz eventually being featured in a main roster program in the near future.

This new partnership between WWE and TNA has become a game-changer in the business. As wrestling fans witnessed on NXT tonight, this groundbreaking collaboration has created opportunities for dream matches between wrestlers from both promotions and the potential return of former WWE superstars currently competing in TNA, just like the Hardy Boyz did.