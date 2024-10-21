Harry Kane has continued his blistering start to the season with three goals against Stuttgart on Saturday evening as his Bayern Munich side ran riot in a 4-0 victory. The result ensured Vincent Kompany's side held onto their spot at the top of the Bundesliga table, with RB Leipzig breathing down their necks.

The match also marked the third time this campaign that Kane had scored at least three goals in a match, having previously recorded the feat in a Bundesliga contest against Holstein Kiel and going one better with four strikes in a Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb. Follwoing his move from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, there was an inkling of doubt as to whether the Englishman could replicate the form he'd shown in the Premier League with a change of scenery. He's quickly proven he could, though.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored 57 goals in 55 Bayern Munich appearances

In fact, he's scoring at an even more impressive rate in Germany and has scored three goals in a single Bundesliga match on six separate occasions already. Interestingly, though, his trio of efforts against Stuttgart at the weekend marks his first official hat-trick in the league due to its unusual rules.

The Bundesliga's Hat-Trick Requirements

The league has stricter rules than anywhere else

Scoring a hat-trick is something every striker wants to achieve during their career. Kane is the best British finisher in football history and has scored plenty of them over the years. Despite hitting the back of the net three times in a game on six occasions in the Bundesliga so far, though, the England captain was made to wait for his first hat-trick in the division.

That's because Germany has a unique set of rules when it comes to what does and doesn't qualify as a hat-trick, as explained by the official Bundesliga website. Scoring three times in a match simply isn't enough in the division. First, all three goals need to be scored in the same half of a football match to be eligible as a hat-trick. That's not all, however. All three goals have to be scored in succession, without another goalscorer interrupting the sequence.

That's exactly what happened on Saturday as Kane scored in the 57th, 60th and 80th minute of Bayern's win against Stuttgart to finally earn the honour of bagging a hat-trick in the Bundesliga. To put the incredible achievement into context, the last time someone managed to bag a hat-trick for the Bavarians was Robert Lewandowski all the way back in 2015.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 21/10/2024