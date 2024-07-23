Highlights Injuries plague Thomas, impacting his availability and performance post-2019.

It isn't every day that a guy with Michael Thomas' resume hits the market. The former New Orleans Saints WR is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and was the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year. His accolades amount to what most NFL players would call a very successful career.

Yet, at 31 years old, Thomas should still have plenty left in the tank as a wide receiver. His game is built on slick route running, steady hands, and size, rather than athleticism, which fades much quicker. As someone who has played with Drew Brees, there's plenty of wisdom that Thomas could impart to QBs and WRs alike.

The reality right now is that he's staring down the barrel a jobless season. When the preseason kicks off on August 1, Thomas probably won't have a contract signed. So, why are teams not biting on an experienced pass catcher in a pass-heavy league, especially with a notable lack of WR talent still on the market?

Michael Thomas is Oft-Injured

Thomas has been hobbled for four straight seasons

The main knock on Thomas since 2020 has been his health. It started with a Week 1 ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From there, Thomas has battled a string of lower-body injuries that include his ankles, hamstrings, knees, and toes.

New Orleans couldn't trust him to be healthy in the latter stages of his Saints tenure. After suiting up in 63 of the possible 64 games in his first four seasons (not including the playoffs), Thomas has only suited up in 20 of 67 since then. 2023 was his first time he'd appeared in double-digit games since 2019.

Recovering from various ailments and trying to adjust to new offenses has caused Thomas' numbers to dip when active. There's a noticeable split in his production from the first four seasons to the latter four. His new norm may not be the All-Pro version that captivated the NFL in 2019 with an NFL record 149 receptions.

Michael Thomas Pre- and Post-Injuries Years Receptions/Game Yards/Game TDs Catch % 2016-2019 7.5 87.5 32 78.1% 2020-2023 4.8 52.9 4 67.4% Total 6.8 79.1 36 76.0%

All the talent in the world doesn't hide the most valuable ability: availability. It has been a lot easier to find Thomas on social media or in the trainer's room on Sundays lately. Even for teams that are desperate for WR help, would they look at Thomas with more optimism than pessimism?

Thomas' Paycheck

Is his price tag too high for the risk?

As a highly-decorated veteran, Thomas is probably seeking more than just a veteran minimum deal. Especially since he's on the wrong side of 30. Add in the aforementioned injury issues, and Thomas is running out of time to get decent contracts in this league.

Teams may be kicking the tires, but Thomas may not be moving off his own self-valuation. With a modern NFL that is more wary of overpaying for aging stars and certain positions than ever, stubbornness may backfire for Thomas' camp.

Another snag, more notable during these offseason days, is that Thomas is a vested veteran. That means that if Thomas were to make the Week 1 roster with a team, his salary is fully guaranteed for the season. Front offices interested in signing him may wait for as long as possible to retain every penny of cap space possible. It's the name of the game these days.

Is Thomas Waiting For a Contender?

He could be in ring hunting mode

Thomas' lack of activity in free agency doesn't only hinge on team interest: it's possible that he is biding his time for the perfect opportunity to arise. The clock is ticking on Thomas' chances to play in a Super Bowl for the first time, let alone win one.

Experienced players waiting for a true contender to want or need their services is a dance we see every season, though it's more common in the NBA than the NFL. Some unions work out wonderfully. Others leave both parties never wanting to recount the saga again. Either way, it's a great way for vets to secure themselves a solid shot at a ring.

One thing about Thomas' time with the Saints that gets overlooked is that he showed up in the playoffs. New Orleans may have come up short, but he was far from the person to blame. A healthy Thomas could be a difference-maker come January.

Michael Thomas' Playoff Numbers Year Games Played Receptions Rec. Yards TDs 2017 2 15 216 2 2018 2 16 207 1 2019 1 7 70 0 2020 2 5 73 1 Playoff Per Game 6.1 80.9 0.7

Part of getting to January is winding up with the right team. Another part is getting there in one piece, something that a lighter offseason would accomplish. Thomas could be wise for waiting right now.

Locker Room Issues?

Thomas could have a rep around the league

As a wide receiver, Thomas plays a position where personalities tend to be larger than life. That doesn't excuse everything.

Last season, Thomas sent out some tweets that seemed to throw his QB, Derek Carr, under the bus. No team wants to deal with that midseason. Thomas was also the focal point of a postgame altercation with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. There was also a November 2023 arrest.

His most infamous incident was punching teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson during a Saints practice. His punishment for that didn't stem from the punch but rather reported disobedience towards the coaching staff when attempts were made to set things right.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Michael Thomas was a juggernaut in 2018 and 2019, when he caught 125 and 149 passes, respectively. The latter number set a new NFL single-season record, but his two-year total of 274 receptions is also an NFL record for a two-season span.

A lot of wide receivers would like to punch Gardner-Johnson, and Thomas isn't the only one who has. Still, that event and the behavior that followed are part of an on-record pattern for Thomas. He'll wrinkle feathers, send cryptic tweets, and do what he wants.

It's impossible to know how he fully impacted the locker room. However, from the outside looking in, there appeared to be smoke. When mixing the injury history, subsequent performance decline, and financial ties to the mix, it may be hard to justify signing a guy like this right now.

Thomas should get a shot, but who is hungry enough to bite with so much baggage attached?

