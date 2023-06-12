Karim Benzema is the latest star that has decided to join the Saudi Pro League as he will reunite with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, albeit for different clubs.

The expectation is that many footballers will opt to join the former Real Madrid stars in the Middle East, with N’Golo Kante and Wilfried Zaha among those reported to be eyeing a move.

However, FIFPro’s latest warning may persuade other footballers to avoid following suit.

Despite the apparent glitz and glamour in the Gulf state, there are ongoing problems regarding unpaid wages and lack of union protection.

FIFA’s website has outlined the issues in its Dispute Resolution Chamber and shows that these contract breaches are commonplace in the league.

The website confirms that there have been 50 cases across the past 12 months, where players have felt the need to take action.

And as such, FIFPro, who represent 65,000 footballers in total across the world, have apprised players to not move to the Gulf State.

The Lewis Grabban case

Former Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth forward Lewis Grabban previously found himself in the middle of a contract dilemma with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli.

The Athletic reported the Englishman claimed that he had not received his full wage packed on a series of occasions.

The veteran saw his contract terminated just three months into his spell in the Middle East after he claimed that he had not been paid $400,000, which combined a series of unpaid wages and his initial signing-on fee.

Grabban’s now former club Al-Ahli have recently been taken over by Public Investment Fund (PIF).

PIF also own Newcastle United, but it is their new club Al-Ahli that have found themselves in the midst of trouble.

As a result, they are now banned from signing any new players in the two forthcoming windows.

In England, these situations are protected and dealt by the player’s union, with ongoing support given to those who are subject to poor treatment.

The two aforementioned players with most interest coming from Saudi Arabian-based clubs is Premier League duo Kante and Zaha.

Though, a potential bid for the seasoned Luka Modric is also being sounded out by Al-Hilal after more than a decade at Real Madrid.

Chelsea’s midfield ground-eating ace Kante is poised to join his compatriot Benzema at newly crowned champions Al-Ittihad as they yearn for two consecutive titles.

Zaha, who will be a free agent come the end of the month, is in talks with Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side, who narrowly missing out on the domestic league title to Al-Ittihad this season.

But with FIFA’s newest recommendations, we may see this trio of players opt against a move to the country.