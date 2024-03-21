Highlights The Chiefs addressed their need for WR talent by signing Marquise Brown on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Brown's speed and intermediate route-running skills complement Mahomes and improve K.C.'s offense.

Despite their Super Bowl wins, the Chiefs continue to seek upgrades and depth to maintain success.

In March 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs struck a deal that would send their star WR, Tyreek Hill, to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a haul of draft picks. Flash forward two years later, and the Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

The lack of receiving talent was the only glaring issue with the roster, and Kansas City has finally addressed that. Fans and media pundits alike were expecting to see the Chiefs make a splash signing at receiver, but very few, if any, were anticipating a one-year deal worth up to $11 million to be offered to speedster Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in free agency.

The five-year veteran has received an incredible upgrade at the QB position as he is now slated to be the unanimous WR1 for the best signal caller in the NFL today, Patrick Mahomes. After the Chiefs receiving corps led the league in dropped passes last year, with 44, the Chiefs are hoping that the speed and veteran hands of Brown can revitalize their passing attack. Not to mention, they got him for relatively cheap compared to other contracts signed by WRs of his caliber this offseason, with Gabe Davis getting $13 million a year, for example.

However, it's worth pondering whether Brown was, in fact, the right choice for Kansas City.

Assessing the career of "Hollywood"

Brown has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark just once

Originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the case of "Hollywood" is an interesting one. It appears that the talented WR is often hindered by injuries or under-performing rosters, but only one of those should be a cause for concern now that he has signed with the Chiefs.

Brown, in and of himself, is a sensational talent. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash during his pro day in 2019 and has only accumulated 23 drops on 525 career targets, making him the perfect player to end Kansas City's case of the dropsies. While he has never played a full season, the Chiefs appear to be aware of his injury history, given that his contract features playing-time related bonuses.

The injury history between Brown and his former QB, Kyler Murray, makes it tough to assess the true talent of the veteran WR, as both missed considerable time in 2023. However, what is clear is the fact that Brown's player profile begins with speed and ends with great play in the intermediate parts of the field, two things that the Chiefs will be desperate to improve upon should they hope to defend their title.

Considering that the Chiefs will be taking on the Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills, and the Miami Dolphins in 2024, all of whom have top-ranked secondary units, the signing of Brown should bring tremendous value for Kansas City next year.

Being fast and dangerous in the middle of the field is one of the hallmarks of Tyreek Hill's game, meaning that Brown's skill set should mesh nicely with the cannon that is the right arm of Mahomes.

1,288 of Brown's 3,644 career receiving yards have also come after the catch, good for 35% of his total. The Chiefs had the most YAC yards in the league last year, with 2,677, further highlighting how seamlessly Brown's game should integrate into head coach Andy Reid's offense.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's Career Numbers Category Brown Receiving Yards 3,644 Receiving Touchdowns 28 Receptions 313 Yards After Catch 1,288

Kansas City still needs to find themselves a reliable X option in the passing game next to Brown and impressive rookie Rashee Rice, but this signing should significantly improve the offense's output.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs scored a total of 371 points last year, by far the lowest of the Mahomian era, with the next-lowest total coming in 2019, when they had 451 in 16 games.

Thanks to Brown, they will surely surpass their offensive numbers from last year, with the overall standing of the team all but guaranteed to improve. It's hard to imagine a team that has won back-to-back Super Bowls getting better, but that does appear to be the case here.

Did Kansas City Get the Signing Right: Yes!

Chiefs make an immediate upgrade to their WR room

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the unique blend of speed and diversity that Brown brings to the field gives the Chiefs a reliable option both in the intermediate and deep passing game.

Mahomes ranked right near the bottom of the league in air yards per attempt (3.5) in 2023, with the only QBs below him in that metric that threw 200+ passes being Bryce Young, Bailey Zappe, Kyler Murray, and Mac Jones. Not exactly great company, but the addition of Brown will surely boost those numbers.

The Chiefs selected WR Rashee Rice with the 55th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft last year, and though he looks to be a key contributor moving forward, he alone is not enough to bolster a receiving unit that features an aging Travis Kelce and the lackluster duo of Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson. The signing of Brown, while only good for a year, comes at the perfect time as the Chiefs look to resupply for a run at their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Mahomes 2018-2022 vs. 2023 Category 2018-2022 (Avg.) 2023 Pass Yards/Game 303.3 261.4 Yards/Attempt 8.1 7.0 Completion % 66.4 67.2 Pass TDs 38.4 27 TD % 6.5 4.5 INTs 9.6 14 INT % 1.6 2.3 Passer Rating 106.0 92.6 *Bold indicate career-worsts for Mahomes as a starter

It may be hard to believe, but Mahomes' 2023 stats are among the worst of his career, and his 14 interceptions last year were a career-worst for him. Most fans would kill for their team's QB to have a "down year" of this nature, but the reality of the situation is that both the Chiefs and Mahomes are not content with these kinds of standards, hence the constant need for improvement.

By all accounts, the Chiefs were not supposed to defend their Super Bowl title last year, yet they did it anyway. The combination of coaching and talent in Kansas City is beginning to produce the next great NFL dynasty right before our eyes, and the addition of "Hollywood" is just another step towards this inevitability.

The Chiefs have been anchored by their defense for the past two years, and after announcing that they re-signed their star DT, Chris Jones, to a monster five-year deal, that will probably be the case again in 2024. However, thanks to the newest addition at WR, they could return to their perch as the most feared offensive unit in the league too.

Now set up well on both sides of the ball, there's no reason to think we won't be seeing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl again next February.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.