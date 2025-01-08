WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, was forcibly humbled by a barrage of boos live on Raw’s Netflix debut on the 6th of January, and the reasons behind the reception have been explained.

The 71-year-old made his shock return to Monday Night Raw to announce his new sponsorship deal between his Real American Beer brand and WWE. Wrestling legends John Cena, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and The Undertaker also made appearances throughout the show, and were met by much more positive receptions - especially ‘Taker, who came out as The American Badass to congratulate Rhea Ripley, who had just just defeated Liv Morgan for the Women’s Championship.

Hulk Hogan Booed Badly During Raw Promo

Fans inside the arena barely let the legend speak

Hogan walked out to his entrance song ‘Real American’ alongside his manager and friend Jimmy Hart while waving the American flag, but was instantly met by boos from those in attendance in Los Angeles.

He said to the crowd: “Well, let me tell you something, brother. You know something, maniacs? I’ve been in this business over 40 years, and the greatest part of my life has been being part of WWE. You, the fans, have been my greatest tag team partner because you guys have stuck with me through thick and thin dudes."

The once-beloved wrestler appeared slightly taken aback by the hostile welcome.

Hulk Hogan's Downfall With WWE Fans

Hogan has been in the centre of controversy since his in-ring retirement