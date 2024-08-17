Highlights Cesc Fabregas revealed that frustration led to the infamous "Pizzagate" incident with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2004.

The Arsenal-Man United rivalry saw intense moments, like Arsenal's unbeaten streak ending at Old Trafford.

Despite hitting Ferguson with a pizza slice, Fabregas escaped the manager's wrath as the manager never knew the culprit.

In the history of Premier League football, Sir Alex Ferguson is not only one of the greatest and most respected managers, he is also one of the most fearsome. Famous for his hairdryer treatment, there are countless stories of the Scot berating his players over sometimes even the smallest indiscretion.

All that was well-known in 2004 but certainly didn't seem to bother a talented teenager by the name of Cesc Fabregas. The Arsenal starlet was fast emerging as one of the biggest prospects in the game and – in what later became dubbed the "Battle of the Buffet" – decided to throw a slice of pizza at the legendary Manchester United manager.

Although the identity of the culprit was unknown for many years, it was later revealed to be the young Spaniard. Eventually, Fabregas broke his silence on the event and explained what exactly went down.

Fabregas Opens up on 'Pizzagate'

'I was very frustrated'

After finally revealing that it was indeed him – after Martin Keown had all but dobbed him in with his "it was a Spanish fella with great technique" comments – Fabregas told ITV Sport viewers why he did what he did.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his entire career, Fabregas only ever played against Liverpool more times (27 matches) than he did against Man United (24).

Fabregas began: "We were 49 games unbeaten. They were so competitive but they were very smart people. I was getting a lot of stick as well." He continued:

"So, I was very frustrated. You're warming up and didn't play. You're annoyed you lost. I just went in quickly to the dressing room and there was some food there, I was starving. "I took a slice of pizza and we started hearing noises. You started seeing players and Arsene Wenger everywhere. "The first thing that occurred to me was to throw the pizza because I didn't have the power or the courage maybe to go into that fight. They were monsters in there. They were super, super big guys. Apparently, it hit Sir Alex Ferguson."

Fabregas vs Man United Games 24 Wins 9 Draws 5 Defeats 10 Goals 1 Assists 3 Yellow/Red Cards 4/0

2:55 Related 35 Greatest Central Midfielders Since 1990 (Ranked) We've ranked the greatest central midfielders in recent history, including the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Xavi.

Arsenal Lost 49-Game Unbeaten Streak

Questionable refereeing at Old Trafford

To better understand his wild behaviour, it's important to appreciate the entire context behind the events leading up to 'Pizzagate'. The later '90s and early 2000s in English football were defined by a rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United, and club managers Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex.

And in 2003/04, the Gunners did something to truly set them apart from the Red Devils. Indeed, Wenger's men did the unthinkable as they went through an entire Premier League season without losing. After claiming the title, the Invincblices then carried on their unbeaten run into the following campaign.

That was until they met Man United at Old Trafford. In a characteristically heated event, the home side ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney. But the scoreline only tells half the story with referee Mike Riley making a number of controversial calls, as evidenced in the footage above.

Understandably enraged by the events on the pitch which cost them their unbeaten streak one shy of 50 games, the Arsenal players continued to argue down the tunnel at Old Trafford, wherein the Pizza slice was thrown.

Rio Ferdinand on 'Pizzagate'

"A security guard was having to hold him [Ferguson] back"

Rio Ferdinand witnessed the events from the point of view as a Manchester United player. Taling about the incident on his YouTube channel, he explained why he actually believes the former Arsenal captain had no intention of hitting Ferguson with the pizza.

"I don't think he [Fabregas] meant to throw it at the gaffer, I think he just dashed it out the door and the gaffer was walking past," the defender-turned-pundit explained.

"It did hit him, the lasting memory for me was a security guard was having to hold him [Ferguson] back from trying to get into the changing room. That's what I remember. You know what he's like, if his head went that was it."

Fortunately for Fabregas, the Man United managed revealed that he had "no idea who the culprit" was, meaning the Arsenal youngster escaped without feeling the true wrath of the ill-tempered manager.

Stats via Transfermarkt.