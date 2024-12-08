Ian Machado Garry was involved in one of the most bizarre scenes ever witnessed inside the UFC Octagon when he was forced to change his fight shorts mid-way through the co-main event of UFC 310 in Las Vegas.

Facing off with Kazakhstan's Shavkat Rakhmonov in a five-round showdown to determine the number contender for the UFC Welterweight Championship, Garry stepped up on short notice after 170-pound champion Belal Muhammad was forced to pull out of the event with a broken toe.

The pair - who have previously trained together - both entered the fight undefeated. However, it was Rakhmonov who dominated the early rounds of the bout, largely controlling where the action took place. The Irishman enjoyed a better third round, although was majorly inconvenienced when Shavkat ripped his shorts during a grappling exchange.

Thankfully for the millions watching around the world, Garry was wearing underwear beneath his shorts. Despite that saving grace, Garry's corner still made the call to change their man's shorts mid-fight, presumably because the tear would have given Rakhmonov an advantage when it came to going for a takedown.

This led to a never-before-seen moment inside the UFC Octagon as Garry had to swap his shorts in between rounds. Even company veterans Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were surprised by what they were witnessing on commentary.

"Look at that, they are having to change his shorts. I've never seen that before!"

Ian Machado Garry Refused to Rush his Wardrobe Change at UFC 310

The switch delayed the start of the next round

Although he threatened to turn the tide with a series of daring submission attempts, Garry ultimately fell to a unanimous decision loss on the judges' scorecards. He was disappointed by the result, but can take heart from the fact that he is the first man ever to take Shavkat the full distance.

Reflecting on his impromptu wardrobe change during the bout, Garry quipped: "You guys are lucky you didn't get a show. It's very lucky I am wearing f******!'"

Ian Machado Garry's professional MMA record (as of 08/12/24) 16 fights 15 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By submission 1 0 By decision 7 1

He continued: "I expected Shavkat to bring everything he had. He brought the venom, he brought the pressure, he brought the grappling. I felt like I shut almost everything he did down, and I feel like I had more success than he did. I stopped all of his success. Everything he tried to do, I stopped. We’ve never seen a fight where Shavkat looked like that. Today, I’m very happy with my performance."

Rakhmonov now moves on to challenge Muhammad for the welterweight crown, while Garry's own stock rose, even in defeat. His fight may have made UFC history, but it wasn't at all in the way that he would have hoped.