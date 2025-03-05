Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate looked fortunate to escape a red card in his side's UEFA Champions League last 16 encounter with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds were second-best throughout the first half as the Parisians' energy and persistence allowed Luis Enrique's men to control proceedings. They continuously raced forward with purpose, and that was the case in the 26th minute when Bradley Barcola looked to pounce on a long ball over the top.

Konate was the last man and barged Barcola to the floor, but Italian referee Davide Massa waved play-on until VAR intervened to review the incident. On commentary for TNT Sports, Rio Ferdinand was adamant that it was a sending-off, but the decision went the way of the visitors, much to the relief of Arne Slot.

Why Ibrahima Konate Wasn't Sent Off

The Liverpool defender may have got away with one

VAR's decision to clear the incident came after upgrading the severity of the offence. But because it wasn't deemed a clear and obvious error, the video assistant referee couldn't recommend a yellow card, so the foul wasn't worthy of a red card, per GOAL.

The incident holds similarities to Ronald Araujo's sending-off in Barcelona's 4-1 defeat to PSG last year when the Uruguayan was the last man and brought the young French attacker down. Many, particularly fans of the La Liga giants, may want to hear UEFA explain the difference.

Konate made his first Champions League appearance for Liverpool since November and looked vulnerable each time Barcola or Ousmane Dembele glided forward. The 25-year-old partnered Virgil van Dijk in defence, and they were kept busy throughout, and the excellent Alisson Becker put in a superb performance between the sticks.