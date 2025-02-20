Ilia Topuria has officially vacated the UFC featherweight title after just over one year holding the gold, Dana White has announced. The UFC CEO took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that Topuria has relinquished his title in pursuit of moving up to the lightweight division, and former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will fight Diego Lopes for the vacant belt at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on the 12th of April.

White said: "Topuria has felt like he has done all he can in that division, and he feels like he has cemented his legacy. His body can not make the weight anymore, so Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title. We will announce what Topuria's next fight will be when we get it done."

Ilia Topuria's Reign as Featherweight Champion

He only defended the belt once, but already wants to move up a weight class

The Georgian-Spaniard, whose reign lasted just over a year, won the title in February 2024 at UFC 298 after knocking out Volkanovski with a crushing right hook in the second round. He only went on to defend the title once at UFC 308 in October, where he defeated Max Hollaway in a first-round knockout.

Ilia Topuria's professional MMA record (as of 20/02/25) 16 fights 16 wins 0 losses By knockout 6 By submission 8 By decision 2

Despite just a sole title defence, Topuria feels he has done all he can in the division and will move up to 155, setting up a featherweight title match featuring the man he defeated for the belt, Volkanovski, and number three ranked Diego Lopes.