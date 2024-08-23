A little over a year after leaving the club to secure a lucrative payday at Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan has returned to Manchester City. The retired German international and former club captain left on the highest of highs after guiding the Citizens to a historic treble, before making the move to Catalonia in 2023.

After being left out of the squad for Hansi Flick's first La Liga game in charge of Barca, a return to the Etihad quickly picked up some steam. It was announced on Friday that the 33-year-old had completed his return and will wear the number 19 this season. Having previously donned the number eight, the midfielder explained the reasoning behind his latest choice.

Gundogan's Reason For Choosing 19

Numbers 21 and 22 were available but the German opted against them

Having previously worn the number eight during his first stint at the club, Gundogan was unable to pick up where he left off thanks to Mateo Kovacic inheriting the jersey in his place. While the options of 21 and 22 were available, which the former Borussia Dortmund star had previously worn both on international duty and for Barcelona, he instead settled on the number 19 for his return.

While it may seem strange, Gundogan gave a heartwarming explanation for his decision:

"There was a little bit of thinking behind it. Numbers 21 and 22 were free as well – I was 22 last year at Barcelona and 21 in the German National Team, but I didn’t win any trophies with these numbers, so I thought number 19 was between 18 and 20 – my two friends Bernardo Silva and Stefan Ortega so that might be a sign. "I just went for it – let's see. It’s hopefully not the number that will have a big influence, it’s hopefully the way I am playing and behaving and the way we will be as a team. I can assure you will try our best to win more."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ilkay Gundogan has played more games alongside Bernardo Silva (226) than any other outfield player in his career.

Guardiola Admits Gundogan Return is a Surprise

The Spanish coach said there was no hesitation in making the deal happen

Following the announcement of Gundogan's return to the club, City boss Pep Guardiola told the media that he was surprised by the nature of the deal but claimed he had no doubts at bringing the midfielder back:

"Most of the time all the managers say in the transfer window anything can happen so this is the real proof. It was a surprise, unexpected. We know him quite well; the staff and players. "We know the quality he plays last year at Barcelona. High, high level. We know the quality he plays last year at Barcelona. High, high level. "The important thing is he wants to come back. I got the message from [sporting director] Txiki [Begiristain] that Ilkay wants to talk to you and call you. He called me and asked about the situation. The feeling is that he doesn't come to retire or to remember good memories. We have time to do that in the future. Now it is time to put your shoes on and do your best."

Gundogan will be available for City's first home game of the Premier League season against Ipswich Town on Saturday.