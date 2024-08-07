Highlights Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics for exceeding the weight limit by 100g.

Phogat's disqualification stripped her of an assured silver medal, crushing her lifelong dream.

Despite hardships and setbacks, Phogat was still unable to turn her effort into reward, as she fainted following the news.

After weighing just 100 grams heavier than her weight category, a high-profile Indian wrestler has been disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and stripped of her medal. Wrestling may not be the most popular sport at the Olympics, with the entire event wrapping up in just 36 hours from the first round to the final. However, on Wednesday evening, it promised to deliver one of the most captivating storylines of the French Games so far.

Vinesh Phogat, guaranteed herself a medal by reaching the final of the women's 50kg event, winning all three of her bouts on Tuesday. At 29 years old, she had finally realized her lifelong dream after years of near misses, unfortunate circumstances, and overcoming abuse to reach the triumphant moment.

But after Phogat's weigh-in, she was disqualified from the competition just hours before her final bout with USA's Sarah Hilderbrandt. The 29-year-old weighed 100 grams more than the permissible weight - the equivalent of a deck of playing cards, and to add insult to injury, Vinesh collapsed moments after her disqualification and was rushed to hospital due to suspected dehydration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This means Phogat, who was assured a silver medal at least, will not be eligible for a medal. She will also be ranked last under the rules, missing the chance to become the first Indian wrestler to win an Olympic gold.

Vinesh's Disqualification

A hard-fought journey comes to anti-climax

Despite being a totemic figure in Indian sporting history, Phogat's road to Wednesday's final was gruelling, which only makes disqualification taste all the more bitter. She exited the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro in agony after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee. Five years later, in Tokyo, she was far from her physical peak, suffering the after-effects of a concussion and Covid-19 and without a physio to help her through.

Over the last couple of years, she has also been at the forefront of Indian wrestlers' protests against the alleged violence of Indian Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A medal is what Vinesh desperately deserved, but tragically, that has now been taken away from her.

Under Olympic wrestling rules, wrestlers have to show weight both on the morning of the preliminary rounds and the morning of the final. On Tuesday morning, Vinesh was within the 50kg limit, but she was faced with the challenge of losing roughly 2kg overnight, after having refuelled following three fights in one day.

She was spotted skipping in a sweatsuit following her semi-final win, and reportedly worked through the night to try and make the limit. But the Indian Olympic Association confirmed her disqualification at around 8.30am Paris time. The statement read:

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. “No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”

Phogat Faints Following News

She is in stable condition

Moments after news trickled in about her disqualification, Vinesh Phogat was reportedly hospitalised in Paris after she fainted due to dehydration on Wednesday, according to media reports. But news articles emerging from India can now confirm she is resting and in stable condition at the Olympic Village.

Vinesh will be replaced by the Cuban wrestler, Yuznelis Guzman, whom she beat last night. Guzman will take on the USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, for the gold medal at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.