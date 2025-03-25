The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is set to be the biggest in tournament history, with more teams involved and a massive amount of prize money being made available to not only just the winners, but all the sides that made it there too. Being held in the USA, the summer's lack of international football - this after all, is not a year of a World Cup, European Championships or Copa America - means all eyes should be on the Club World Cup.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are among the most high-profile teams competing, but one side that have also secured their place at the competition, is Inter Miami. The team spearheaded by Lionel Messi will be looking to take home the crown, but their entry into the tournament has not come without controversy.

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have not been granted a place, just how did Inter Miami and Messi receive their invite to play at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Why Inter Miami Have a Place at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

In an expanded format featuring 32 teams from around the world, FIFA awarded 12 spots to Europe (UEFA), six to South America (CONEMBOL), four to North America and the Caribbean (Concacaf), Asia (AFC) and Africa (CAF) and one to Oceania (OFC). However, given that the tournament is being held Stateside, Concacaf were given an extra spot as hosts.

According to ESPN, FIFA reserved the right to choose the final participant in the tournament, with MLS commissioner Don Garber confirming back in July 2024 during the All-Star game that while the league could provide FIFA with suggestions, they did not have the power to choose who it would be. In October, 2024, it was announced the final spot would be handed to Messi's Inter Miami.

Speaking after Miami beat New England Revolution 6-2 to break the MLS record for the most points achieved in a single season, Infantino confirmed the club's participation in this summer's tournament.

"We all know how Miami is in love with football and how Inter Miami is supported from across Florida and beyond for your exciting brand of football. Congratulations on your wonderful 2024 Supporters' Shield success. You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play. Therefore, I am proud to announce that as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the host club representing the United States."

When attending the draw in late 2024, Inter Miami's co-owner Jorge Mas, rebutted the idea of the club's participation in the competition being controversial. This was down to all the other teams in the competition having won either their continent's major competition, or their league title - neither of which the recently created MLS outfit have done.

There's no controversy. One of our goals for 2024 was to qualify for the Club World Cup. Especially on the heels of winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and then the Supporters' Shield and setting the league record for most points. We fell short in playing for a championship, but we very much look forward to the Club World Cup, the Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions League and regular season.

Who Inter Miami Will Play at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Inter Miami will kick off their group stages of the competition with a game against one of Egyptian football's most dominant sides in Ah-Ahly, who feature on the list of the teams with the most trophies won in football. Their second match sees them go up against Portuguese giants Porto, who despite not having legendary boss Sergio Conceicao at the helm, will represent a significant hurdle for the MLS side given their pedigree in European football

And finally, Messi and co will take on Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, and you would imagine that last group stage game may play a significant part in determining who comes out on top and qualifies for the latter stages of the tournament. All three fixtures will be completed in the space of nine days between the opening fixture on June 15 to June 24, with Miami playing two games at the Hard Rock Stadium and one at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If Miami were to win the group they would face the runners-up of Group B (which involves PSG, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders) while if they finished second, they would take on the winners of that group.

All information correct as of 24/03/2025