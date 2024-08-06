Highlights Saka's Starboy nickname emerged organically from Arsenal fans, fitting for his phenomenal rise from youth prospect to senior icon.

The Starboy term likely relates to The Weeknd's song of the same name.

The nickname adds value to Saka's brand, alongside other monikers like 'God's Child' and 'Little Chilli'.

England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is one of the most exciting young talents in the world of football right now. Having burst onto the scene as a teenager, he has since established himself as one of the best wingers in the sport.

Scoring goals, conjuring assists, and turning opposition defenders inside out, the 22-year-old brings an awful lot to the football pitch. What's more, he so often does it with a smile on his face, making him a fan-favourite for both club and country.

Having made his senior Arsenal debut at just 17 years of age in the Europa League during the 2018/19 season, Saka quickly picked up the nickname Starboy. Now, every time he does something special (which happens quite often), the seven-letter word seems to trend on social media. But where did it come from?

Origins of Saka's Starboy nickname

Was born "organically" from the Arsenal fanbase

It's not actually known who exactly coined the term and attributed it to Saka, but it emerged fairly quickly during his playing days. Having come through the club's academy since arriving as a seven-year-old, the youngster always looked destined for big things – or "burdened with glorious purpose," as club legend Ian Wright put it.

And that quickly became apparent when, as an 18-year-old, he truly announced himself to the fanbase. Playing vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, Saka bagged his first senior goal and also picked up two assists in the 3-0 win, helping the club end their three-game winless run.

A display such as this was enough to convince Arsenal fans they had a star on their hands. And seeing as he was still just 18 at the time, the term Starboy felt like a perfectly fitting nickname for the boy from the club's Hale End Academy.

Podcaster Clive Palmer spoke to The Atheltic about when he first took note of the moniker. Explaining how it just popped up "organically", he said:

“I hear it all the time, it’s all I’ve seen for the last five years. It just started organically and I don’t know where it came from. It just felt appropriate and no one ever questioned it.”

What is Starboy a reference too

Origins likely relate to song from The Weeknd

It seems quite likely that the term was borrowed from popular culture. After all, just a few years before Saka truly burst onto the scene, The Weeknd released a hit 2016 song with Daft Punk called Starboy. He also released his third studio album under the same name.

What's more, Nigerian musician Wizkid has also been referred to by the nickname Starboy. Interestingly, enough, Saka is from the same part of the world, coming from Yoruba Nigerian heritage with his name translating to mean "added joy".

The Arsenal star, however, does not use the term and it seems as though he doesn't possess the ego to lean into the name for commercial reasons. Per The Athletic, an unnamed source close to the player has claimed that Starboy does not reflect his humble nature, but he is the kind of person to enjoy the way fans lovingly use it.

On top of this, the club have stopped referring to him with this term online since 2021, when they tweeted it on six occasions. That said, his teammates aren't afraid of using the term. When asked to describe the Arsenal player with one word, club captain Martin Odegaard couldn't help but say of Saka: "Starboy."

It's not hard to understand why his teammates would be so keen to praise him. After all, the right-winger has been named Arsenal Player of the Season on two occasions, as well as being named the PFA Young Player of the Year and making the PFA Team of the Year in 2022/23. On top of that, he was named England Men's Player of the Year in both 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Saka's Career to Date Stats Arsenal England Games 226 40 Goals 38 12 Assists 53 7 Honours FA Cup (x1), Community Shield (x2) 0

Saka's other nicknames

How they help his brand

As a hashtag on his Instagram, Saka refers to himself as ‘God’s child’, while another name has also popped up with a little more marketability. Coming from Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, the former Arsenal captain dubbed Saka as ‘Little Chilli’, which he later explained was due to his energy and power. This led to the 22-year-old starring in an advert for restaurant chain Nando's and releasing his own spicy sauce 'Peri-Peri Saka'.

Simon Bristow, a football marketing expert outlined why he thinks Starboy works so well for Saka. He said: “It’s been something that’s been attributed to Saka and, given the kind of character he is, he’s not the type to say, ‘Hey, I am Starboy’ and make it like an official name for himself. But it can’t do you any damage when it comes to brands looking for the big name and the big star that they want to associate with.

“I would say more importantly than his nickname, though, is the fact that he’s a really good footballer and a really decent human being. That’s what brands are really looking for.”

He added: “Starboy is a nickname attached to him not through his own doing but through fans having kind of created it and attached it to him. I think the terminology ‘Starboy’ is something a young audience and younger fans understand and resonate with. They want to be part of that. And they see Bukayo as their Starboy.”

Despite his young age, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT in May 2024 that the player is worth in excess of £80m-£100m in the transfer market. While his net worth has been reported to be in the region of £3.3m.

Stats via Transfermarkt ( as of 06/08/24).