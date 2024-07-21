Highlights Bukayo Saka's name means "added joy" and his play on the field truly reflects that sense of happiness.

His versatility, intelligence, and work rate have helped him excel as a winger for Arsenal and England.

Saka's fine performances have earned him Player of the Year awards and recognition as one of the best young talents in football.

There are some football players who are just capable of emitting a sense of joy when they play football. England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is one of them. This is particularly suitable for the player of Yoruba Nigerian heritage, as his name translates to mean "added joy".

Since bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old with the Gunners – having been at the club since he was just seven – the right-winger has earned plenty of plaudits both at club level and on the international stage. But what is it about Saka that makes him so special?

When looking at his career for club and country, analysing his style of play, and listening to quotes about him, it's clear that the 22-year-old is a very good footballer. With that in mind, here is an explanation of why Saka is so good.

Arsenal Career

Academy graduate turned senior star

Saka made his first team debut under Unai Emery, coming on as a 68th-minute substitute for Aaron Ramsey against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League, during the 2018/19 season. However, it wasn't until the following campaign that he really began to establish himself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka was the first player born in 2001 to play in a Premier League match

Still only 18, Saka would get his first senior goal for the club vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Gunners' first Europa League game of 2019/20. He also picked up two assists in the 3-0 win, helping the club end their three-game winless run. Injuries to teammates meant he had to fill in at left-back but his versatility and intelligence allowed him to excel in this position.

He would finish the season with 12 assists and four goals, while also picking up a winners' medal in the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta would also arrive as manager that term, with the Spaniard playing a key role in the player's development. Since then, he's re-established himself as an attacking star, and is now one of the best wingers in not just the Premier League but the entire world.

One of the best facets of his game is his ability to improve year-on-year. Take for instance his Premier League stats. In his first campaign, he had six goal contributions; then eight; then 18; then 25; before then reaching 25 again in his most recent season. Not only that, but the Gunners were finished eighth when he first truly broke into the team, but in the past two seasons, they have challenged for the league title, finishing second twice.

He has been named Arsenal Player of the Season on two occasions, as well as being named as the PFA Young Player of the Year and making the PFA Team of the Year in 2022/23. Saka's fine form has also helped the north London club return to the Champions League after six seasons away. In that competition, he has proven himself to be world-class, with four goals and four assists in his first nine matches.

Saka Arsenal Stats Games 226 Goals 58 Assists 53 Honours FA Cup (x1), Community Shield (x2)

England Career

England Men's Player of the Year (x2)

Saka has performed on football pitches outside of north London too. Indeed, when swapping the red of Arsenal for the white England jersey the 22-year-old had looked just as good. Despite being so young, he has already played 40 international games, scoring 12 goals and picking up seven assists in this time.

He's played at three international tournaments, scoring three goals at the 2022 World Cup, and reaching two European Championship finals. His fine performances haven't gone unnoticed either as he was named England Men's Player of the Year in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Perhaps one of the most special aspects of Saka's game is his character. This was admirably on display at Euro 2024. In the previous tournament, despite being one of the Three Lions' best players, the youngster was subject to vile racist abuse after being one of three England players to miss a penalty vs Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Despite having that painful history, when his nation went to a penalty shootout vs Switzerland in the summer of 2024, he stepped up again.

Having already scored a spectacular goal in regular time, Saka strolled up and finished his penalty as if it was nothing at all. Speaking after the game, he revealed an insight into his incredible mentality, telling the press:

"You can fail once. But you have a choice whether you put yourself in that position again."

Saka England Stats Games 40 Goals 12 Assists 7

Style of play

A highly intelligent winger

Saka's style of play is incredibly complex. While he possesses the pace to make runs in behind the defence, he isn't one-dimensional and instead mixes it up. For England, he is often asked to get to the byeline but at club level, he is far more likely to receive the ball to feet.

Arsenal players will look to give the ball to the forward on the right wing so that he can face up his defender, cutting in on his left foot to try and shoot, cross or pass. He has great dribbling skills and possesses the strength to hold off and then spin defenders even when facing his own goal. Not only that, but he has the ability to use his right foot as well, making him incredibly hard to read. Versatility, intelligence, and work rate are also key for Saka as he can help cover defensive positions if required or pick up positions centrally and on either flank.

As such, when compared with other wingers playing in the top five leagues and the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, over the last 365 days, he stands out in many areas. For example, he is in the upper 80 percentile or above in terms of non-penalty goals, assists, shot-creating actions, progressive passes received, touches, blocks, and tackles.

Quotes on Saka

"Burdened with glorious purpose"

Saka has been destined for the top for some time now and Arsenal U16 coach Trevor Bumstead made this clear when reflecting upon the player in 2020. He highlighted his strengths, saying:

"Bukayo always stood out in the younger teams. He was a fantastic decision-maker. He knew when to beat people and when to pass, as well as having brilliant physical attributes and really good character and personality."

Despite playing for Arsenal rivals Manchester United and England rivals Ireland, Roy Keane could not help but praise the youngster either, saying in 2024: "Bukayo Saka would get in probably every team in the world."

However, nobody had summed it up better than Ian Wright. Speaking in 2021, the Gunners' legend told the world in no uncertain terms just how special Saka is. He said:

"Everyone at Arsenal knows he is burdened with glorious purpose."

Stats via Transfermarkt and FBREF (as of 21/07/24).