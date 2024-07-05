Highlights Emiliano Martinez is nicknamed Dibu after a cartoon character in an Argentine TV show from the 1990s.

Explaining the nickname, Martinez said: "That was exactly how I looked when I was in Independiente at the age of 12."

Martinez has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent years, winning the Copa America and the World Cup.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent years. The former Arsenal player won the World Cup in 2022, and it is in Qatar where he truly made himself known to football fans around the globe.

Martinez was a hero for his side deep into injury time against France in the final, denying Randal Kolo Muani in a one-v-one to take the game to penalties, and he memorably shone in the shootout itself, helping to ensure that Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the most coveted trophy in football.

Although he may play most of his football for Villa, it is his exploits on the international stage with Argentina that he is most known for, and he has an incredible record in penalty shoot-outs while representing his country. At the time of writing, Martinez had taken part in four shoot-outs with Argentina, saving a total of eight penalties and coming out on top in every one of them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emiliano Martinez has faced 24 penalties as Argentina goalkeeper, conceding only 12.

Martinez's Nickname Explained

Goalkeeper is known as 'Dibu'

Most Premier League fans will simply know Martinez as 'Emi Martinez', but in Argentina his nickname 'Dibu' is commonly used as well. Martinez previously explained the reason behind the nickname, saying: "If you Google 'Dibu', he's a little bit ginger with spots on his face, with a little bit of long hair. That was exactly how I looked when I was in Independiente at the age of 12."

Dibu was a television show in Argentina during the late 1990s, and Dibu, who had orange hair, and wore a red t-shirt with white lines, blue pants and black and white shoes, was the main character in it. Dibu was the only character in the show who was a cartoon.

The show was originally called 'Mi familia es un dibujo', which translates to 'My family is a cartoon', before being simply renamed 'Dibu', which translates to 'Draw'. The show centred around a family whose lives change when the mother of the family gives birth to a cartoon boy. Dibu was the first live-action animated show in Argentina to have a cartoon as the protagonist in interaction with real actors.

Martinez's penalty record for Argentina (up to date as of July 5, 2024) Opponent Tournament Saved Missed Result Colombia Copa America 2021 semi-final 3 0 3-2 win Netherlands World Cup 2022 quarter-final 2 0 4-3 win France World Cup 2022 final 1 1 4-2 win Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarter-final 2 0 4-2 win

Martinez's Rise to the Top

Lengthy Arsenal stay before finally finding home at Villa

Martinez began his senior career at Arsenal after joining the North London club from Argentine side Independiente. The goalkeeper spent a decade on Arsenal's books between 2010 and 2020, going out on loan to Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolves, Getafe and Reading during that time.

In 2020, Martinez found his permanent home when he joined Villa, where he has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Martinez only made his Argentina debut in 2021, and has enjoyed remarkable success with the national team in that short period of time, winning the Copa America in 2021 before also getting his hands on the World Cup in the following year.

Martinez played a key role in both of those triumphs, having won a penalty shoot-out in the Copa America semi-finals against Colombia, before winning two penalty shoot-outs in the World Cup, against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, and against France in the final.

Martinez's penalty heroics on the biggest stage continued at the 2024 Copa America, as he saved two spot-kicks against Ecuador in the quarter-final to secure Argentina's passage to the last four, saving Lionel Messi's blushes in the process after the Barcelona legend had missed his spot-kick from 12 yards.