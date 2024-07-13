Highlights Luka Modric has enjoyed a wonderful career with the likes of Spurs and Real Madrid.

Modric's skill and intelligence separate him from other midfielders.

Croatian has won the Champions League six times and the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

With a career that has gone from Dinamo Zagreb in his homeland, through north London and Tottenham Hotspur, to Real Madrid, as well as a host of international tournaments - Luka Modric has cemented himself as one of football's finest ever midfielders.

Finding boundless glory with Los Blancos, Modric added 26 honours to an existing haul of three Croatian titles, two Cups and one Croatian Super Cup. At the Santiago Bernabeu, the Croatian artist won four La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, and a ridiculous six UEFA Champions League titles, making him the most decorated footballer in the club's history. Individually, he was the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or since 2007, with the honour inspired by the midfielder's leadership and skill as Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final.

Read on, as GIVEMESPORT charts a number of reasons (aside from the sheer size of his trophy cabinet) that have made Luka Modric such a gifted footballer - demonstrated, in large part, by the people that know him best.

Luka Modric had it all

For many, Modric has all the components that a midfielder could wish for. In his truly ridiculous career, the deft string-puller amassed 32 trophies, with an eye-catching 26 arriving at Real Madrid in the Croatian's 534 appearances. But what are the most important core abilities that separate the greatest Croatian footballer from the rest? A vital stepping stone that arrived before Real, was time at Tottenham Hotspur, and Tom Huddlestone reflected upon his former midfield partner's attributes.

"He doesn't mind a tackle and if people want to try and kick him. He's quick enough and clever enough to get out of the way. But equally, if he does get kicked, he's happy to take it and get on with it and just keep playing his football."

Employing this guile in a heavy-handed era of Premier League physicality, it no-doubt helped Modric develop this trademark tempo control and dexterity in the centre of the park. It elevated Spurs back in 2010, for instance, as Modric was a huge part of the team that reached the Champions League for the first time in almost 50 years.

Intelligence and technique

The Croat has been at the heart of many great sides

Scanning and spatial awareness are a huge part of the midfielder's game, and he's proven countless times, that he can be two steps (or more) ahead of the opposition. It's that knowledge of where everyone is going to be that makes Modric look like he has so much time on the ball. It's all crafted by his own genius, a genius that has had Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic in awe of his captain.

"Luka always has a solution [in his head] and sees what other players don't see. He finds himself in goalscoring opportunities and can also play in a more advanced role, so I believe you cannot find a single flaw in Luka's game and the way he plays. You can only praise him. He's footballing perfection."

It's not just his near-innate reading of the game that makes him so good, it's also the pairing of such with such an immense creativity. Reaching into a subtly hidden bag of tricks, Modric's extensive arsenal includes impeccable close control and fantastic passing ability - of which also involves a trademark outside-of-the-boot delivery. Former Hrvatska boss Slaven Bilic provided immense imagery in his description:

"The outside-of-the-boot pass reminds me of Roger Federer’s backhand. I saw that when he was 18 and it was regular. He made it better, he improved that pass, but he had it in his locker even then."

Luka Modric's Real Madrid Career Appearances 534 Goals 39 Assists 86 Honours 25

Team Player

Modric makes a team tick

An interesting aspect of Modric's ability within his plethora of world-class performances over the years, is the way in which he makes the game look simple. There's a relatable charm to his play, albeit a quiet one in many teams where other superstars have taken the limelight.

It is to be understood, that Modric's role has never been the star, his role has been to simply keep the game flowing, and he has done so beautifully. In the words of ex-Argentina forward Jorge Valdano for the Guardian in 2018:

"He doesn’t do impossible things; when he plays a pass, you see it and think: ‘That’s what I would have done.’ We love to draw conclusions like that when we watch games but we should not believe what we say. In fact, what Modric does only Modric does."

Performances in big games

The Croat shows up when it matters most

While Modric may seem like an unassuming character, his raw skill enables him to be respected and seen as a leader, and it's that, that with age, culminated in him becoming a senior figure for both Real Madrid and Croatia. His powers elevate those around him, as Bilic has once claimed, yet in key performances, he has illustrated he can directly impact games as well.

Spurred on by what he cited as "arrogance" from the English media before the game, Modric worked wonders in 2018's World Cup semi-final victory over the Three Lions. He dictated the play with ease, and employed a Balkan stubbornness alongside his gentle artistry to the greatest effect as Croatia prevailed in extra-time. This was not new viewing for Real Madrid fans, as while their maestro would be crowned 2018's Ballon d'Or that year for his all-round efforts, it was simply another acceleration point for the steadily seasoned pro's career as he went on to be influential in a Champions League dynasty.

In 2014's 'La Decima' victory over Atletico Madrid, Modric assisted Ramos' decisive header which cancelled out Diego Godin's first-half goal and inspired an eventual 4-1 trouncing. In 2016, Modric starred in another victory over Atleti before 2017's triumph in the final over Juventus again saw a Modric assist. 2018's win against Liverpool was a third consecutive celebration, as Real Madrid had the competition in a chokehold, and with Modric a consistent face in UEFA Team of the Tournaments during this reign, his brilliance is truly indisputable.

Croatia will be hard-pushed to see a player as supremely gifted as him. That said, he has paved the way for his young, aspiring compatriots, and showed that Croatian success is always within touching distance.

"I’d like to keep playing forever, but there’ll probably come a time when I have to hang up my boots. I’ll keep playing on, but I don’t know for how much longer."

Quotes retrieved via The Guardian: 'Luka Modric: miracle worker who reminds us space and time do exist',The Athletic: 'Messages for Modric: Real Madrid’s magical midfielder reaches 500 games for club', FourFourTwo: 'Ice cold' Luka Modric now Real Madrid's second most important Galactico'