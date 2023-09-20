Highlights Arsenal's return to the Champions League after a six-year absence is a result of their impressive 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal's group draw in Group B with Sevilla, PSV, and Lens is favorable, and they should aim for a top-two finish to reach the knockout stages.

The Emirates Stadium will be referred to as the "Arsenal Stadium" during Champions League nights due to UEFA regulations on stadium sponsors.

Arsenal are back in the Champions League. The Gunners have been out of Europe's elite competition since 2016/17, experiencing a six-year absence. But following an impressive 2022/23 Premier League campaign in which they just fell short of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title, they're back.

Mikel Arteta's side find themselves in Group B alongside Sevilla, PSV and Lens. It's a favourable draw in which they should be confident of reaching the knockout stages with a top-two finish. In their opening fixture, they host PSV in what is sure to be an incredible occasion in north London.

Champions League Group B Arsenal (England) Sevilla (Spain) PSV (Netherlands) Lens (France)

Watch Arsenal live in the Champions League

While there's very little doubt the stadium will be bouncing on Wednesday night, there might be a bit of confusing regarding the name of the area. Usually, Arsenal's stadium is called the 'Emirates' for sponsorship reasons. However, that won't be the case on Champions League nights. Instead, it was be referred to as the 'Arsenal Stadium.'

Earlier in the day, Arsenal sent out a 'Matchday' tweet that listed PSV as the opponents, 8pm (UK) as the kick off time, Champions League as the competition and 'Arsenal Stadium' as the venue. But why not the 'Emirates'?

Why do UEFA call it the 'Arsenal Stadium' and not the 'Emirates'?

Well, it all comes down to UEFA regulations on stadium sponsors. The organisation doesn't recognise stadiums sponsors meaning the Emirates will be branded 'Arsenal Stadium' in a very 'Pro-Evolution Soccer' like move. The same rule applies of Manchester City's Eithad Stadium. UEFA regulations mean it's referred to as the 'City of Manchester Stadium' - which it was called before it was renamed as the Etihad.

Arsenal looking to continue positive start

Arteta's side will be seeking to maintain their strong start to the campaign where they've won four of their opening five Premier League matches. It hasn't been vintage Arsenal and they certainly weren't at their best on the opening weekend when they struggled past Nottingham Forest, beating them 2-1. They won by a single goal in their second game too, a 1-0 victory away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Then came their only blot on their copybook, a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Fulham. The Gunners led 2-1 with the visitors going down to 10 men but they couldn't prevent Joao Palhinha equalising late on. They've responded well, though, beating Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates before finally getting all three points at their bogeyground - Goodison Park - and they edged past Everton 1-0.

Arsenal's results this season Nottingham Forest (H) 2-1 Crystal Palace (A) 1-0 Fulham (H) 2-2 Manchester United (H) 3-1 Everton (A) 1-0

Arteta: Proud and excited to be in the Champions League

Ahead of the group opener, Arteta couldn't hide his excitement at competing in the Champions League for the first time as a manager.

"Proud and excited. It’s been a long time for the club since we have been in the competition and obviously it’s the first time for me as a manager, so I’m really looking forward to it. Every time I watched it and we weren’t there, I felt it. I think you put pressure on yourself. This club has to be in the Champions League. When I have the job that I have, I have the responsibility to try to bring the club to the biggest stages, to the biggest tournament and then be fighting for them. It was a process but now we are here, we have to make the most out of it."

And he knows the 'Arsenal Stadium' will be electric come kick off.

"We will see tomorrow night but I'm sure it will be an incredible atmosphere and they will create a special night," he said. "I’ve played in a few of them with the club and I have beautiful memories of them, so we’re waiting for it."