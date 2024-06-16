Highlights Toni Kroos announced he would retire after Euro 2024.

The German wanted to end his career at the highest level at Real Madrid.

The midfielder's final game is yet to be determined - it could be the European Championship Final on July 14th.

Real Madrid's midfield maestro, Toni Kroos, is set to hang up his boots at the end of the season, bringing an illustrious career to a close. The German international, who has been a pivotal figure in both club and country, has already played his final game in club football, fittingly in the Champions League final where the former Bayern Munich man won a record-extending sixth European title.

Kroos' final act will take place during this summer's Euro 2024 tournament, where the 34-year-old will look to add the World Cup winners medal he won back in 2014. Having already featured in Germany's opener, fans are one game closer to waving goodbye to one of the modern day greats.

As the date approaches, here is everything you need to know about why Toni Kroos is retiring and what led to his decision.

When Kroos Announced His Retirement

The German broke the news 11 days before the Champions League final

News of Kroos' decision to call time on his legendary career came to light on the 21st May 2024. Just 11 days before Kroos took to the hallowed turf at Wembley Stadium for the Champions League final, the midfielder took to social media to update his fans on his future.

"July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. "After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. "At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship."

The response to Kroos' retirement was widespread, with superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos among the biggest names to congratulate their former teammate for his career.

Why Toni Kroos Decided To Retire

The German wanted to quit at the highest level

The news of the six-time Champions League winner's retirement was one that shocked many. The consensus was that Kroos could continue playing for many more years. However, the model technician, who has established his legacy as one of Real Madrid's greatest ever talents had good reason to call time on his career when he did.

Speaking to Forbes, Kroos admitted that he came close to retiring a year earlier. Instead, the Madrid number eight signed a new extension which would allow him to finish his career exactly where he wanted to, despite it being a difficult decision:

"Anyone who has listened carefully over the last few years will have heard me say that the only option for me is to finish my career at Real Madrid. My last season at Real means that this summer will be the end. No more Real, no more football. It's much easier to think about it for a long time than to say it. "When you start playing football at the age of six and manage it to some extent until you're 34, it's a very, very serious decision if football has always been at the centre of your life. That's why it's not so easy."

Not was the playmaker able to end his playing career at the club of his dreams, but doing so now has also allowed him to retire at the top of his game as was his desire. Speaking via the Athletic, Kroos explained that he didn't wish to outstay his welcome, stating:

"People said I could easily play a few more years — and maybe that’s the case. "But I don’t want to reach the point where people say, ‘Pffff, why is he still playing?’. So I chose the best moment. And the best moment is now."

Most importantly, retirement also gives the 34-year-old the opportunity to focus on new challenges outside of football. The midfielder is already a co-host of a podcast alongside his brother Felix. He also plans to start his own academy which will allow the best young players in the Spanish capital to learn from one of the most intelligent minds in the game. Kroos also cited the importance of spending more time with his family as a factor in him hanging up his boots.

Toni Kroos' Last Game

The veteran will end his career after Euro 2024

The Real Madrid legend will play his final ever game during this summer's European Championships, although this would never have been the case had he stuck to his original international retirement.

Kroos called time on his Germany tenure following the last Euros, where he was knocked out in the first knock-out round at the hands of England. When explaining why he was turning his back on his country, the former Bayern Munich man explained that the time was right for younger talent to take his place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toni Kroos is the eight most capped player in Germany history.

This all changed back in February when head coach Julen Nagelsmann convinced the experienced tempo-setter to return to the German ranks for the March internationals, something which the player himself announced on social media:

"Guys, short and painless: I will play for Germany again from March. "Why? Because I was asked by the national coach, I'm up for it and I'm sure that a lot more is possible with the team at the European Championship than most people believe!"

With the end of Kroos' career coming whenever Die Mannschaft's journey this summer ends, there are a number of possible dates when fans could see the former World Cup winner play his last game.

The earliest Kroos could end his career is Germany's final group fixture against Switzerland on the 23rd June. However, given that Nagelsmann's men began the tournament with a dominant 5-1 victory over Scotland, where the returning midfielder played a lesser-seen pivotal role in the opener, there is a strong chance they will qualify for the knockout stages.

In the instance that the four-time World Cup winners can reach yet another final, then Kroos would be able to cap off his career on the 14th July.

Germany's Euro 2024 Schedule Round Opponent Date Group Stage Scotland 14th June 2024 Group Stage Hungary 19th June 2024 Group Stage Switzerland 23rd June 2024 Round of 16 TBC 29th June - 2nd July Quarter-Finals TBC 5th July - 6th July Semi-Finals TBC 9th July - 10th July Final TBC 14th July 2024