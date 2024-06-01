Highlights Islam Makhachev puts his UFC lightweight championship on the line for a defense against Dustin Poirier on Saturday at UFC 302.

Ahead of the event, one of the best MMA coaches Dewey Cooper, the president of Team Combat League, broke down the fight for GIVEMESPORT.

He said that though he supports Poirier, there are four reasons why Makhachev can win once again.

There are four reasons why Islam Makhachev has the beating of Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, which takes place Saturday inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, according to Dewey Cooper — one of the best MMA coaches in the US, and the president of Team Combat League. Cooper, who has coached the likes of Francis Ngannou, Kevin Lee, and Jessie Vargas, spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT this week from the Las Vegas fight club Split-T Boxing Club, and though he supports Poirier, he told us that he can't see past a Makhachev victory come fight night.

Why Makhachev Beats Poirier, According to Cooper

Cooper cites four reasons that stand Makhachev in good stead in this fight

Cooper believes the following factors play in Makhachev's favor, when he broke the fight down for us:

Makhachev is tall, rangy, and an excellent striker Being from Dagestan, he's an expert wrestler He has big win experiences over Alexander Volkanovski (twice) and Charles Oliveira Makhachev is at the right age to continue to Islam era

"It's the perfect story for Poirier to win the title, and retire," Cooper told us, adding that though he is rooting for him, it is hard to see past a Makhachev win via decision. "However, I really feel this is Islam's time."

"Islam is a tall, rangy, and excellent striker. You know he can do it on the ground, being from Dagestan. Islam is going to be hard to beat. If anyone could do it, it could be Dustin Poirier, but I would really have to say Islam's going to win the fight by decision – kickboxer vs boxer, basically, and get it done."

Cooper praised Poirieri's "ability and skill" together with his "wherewithal to beat anyone."

However, he added that we are living in Makhachev's world, particularly after his big fight experiences in defeating Volkanovski twice, and Oliveira. "He's at the right age, seasoning, to start his era," said Cooper. "Obviously the pedigree he's from, he's going to be hard to de-throne. It's a hard task for Poirier but it's a close decision [win] to Islam."

Makhachev's Reign as UFC King Could be Longer Than His Mentor's

Cooper believes that, though Khabib is the GOAT of Dagestan, Makhachev could enjoy a longer reign as champion

We asked Cooper if Makhachev could surpass the legacy of his mentor and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired in 2020 with a flawless pro MMA record of 29-0 with eight knockouts and 11 submissions having run a gauntlet and emerging unscathed despite fights against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

"Islam could possibly go longer as a champion than Khabib, but Khabib started that whole Dagestan movement," Cooper told us.

"He will always be the GOAT of that movement, because just like Muhammad Ali, who is always the GOAT of boxing, Khabib is the face and name of Dagestan and Islamic mixed martial arts era. Islam could probably go farther and do more things, but Khabib was special, and he came at the right time, embraced his role as a champion, and made all the Muslims around the world proud."

"I can't see that being topped by anyone," he finished.

