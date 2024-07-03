Highlights Islam Makhachev is seemingly uninterested in fighting Michael Chandler.

The reason the UFC lightweight champ gave for not wanting to fight the American was because he doubts his reliability.

Chandler has been pursuing a Conor McGregor fight. The moment Conor messages or talks to him, Makhachev said, would be the moment he'd run from a title fight for a money fight, instead.

Islam Makhachev isn't exactly keen getting into the Octagon for a defense of his UFC lightweight championship if the opponent is supposed to be Michael Chandler.

Makhachev is UFC's pound-for-pound No.1-ranked fighter, with a modern era record or proven dominance against an array of opponents including Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Dan Hooker, and Arman Tsarukyan. He last fought at UFC 302 on June 1 but will likely compete at least once again before the end of the year.

Though Chandler has long been linked with a fight against Conor McGregor, he said recently that he may well be moving on from a date with the Irishman, and is interested in a title tilt instead. But Makhachev seemingly has one response — not on his watch.

Why Makhachev Doesn't Want to Fight Chandler

He said he'd be concerned everything would change if he got a call from Conor

Chandler has been so hellbent on securing the fight with McGregor that he's been inactive for almost two whole years. That he's continually let down, with McGregor withdrawing from their anticipated UFC 303 main event because of a broken pinky toe, it has delayed Chandler's own return to the Octagon. It has a graver consequence, too, as Makhachev doubts his reliability going forward.

"You are unreliable dude," Makhachev said. "One tweet from your master, and you’ll run away. Champ needs real opponent."

In Makhachev's post Tuesday on X, he said that even if they had a fight scheduled for later in the year, he believes there's a risk Chandler would duck out from the contest if McGregor event hinted that there was a chance he'd fight him in the UFC after all. As such, Makhachev said, he instead needs a "real opponent."

Who Makhachev Could Fight Instead

He has limited options

UFC 308, which will take place October 26 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, appears to be a tailor-made location for Makhachev to compete in when he returns to MMA. Has has fought at Etihad Arena three times before, and in Abu Dhabi for a total of four times.

One fighter expected to be in the opposite corner was No.1-ranked lightweight contender Tsarukyan in a rematch. However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission recently suspended Tsarukyan for nine months because he threw a punch at a fan during his UFC 300 walkout. If he films a public service announcement on anti-bullying, the sentence would get reduced to six months.

If Tsarukyan is out for nine months, he won't be able to make the UFC 308 show, yet if he filmed the PSA then the match would be do-able.

Outside of Tsarukyan, and with Chandler not apparently even an option, things look rather more limited for Makhachev.