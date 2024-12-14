This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Premier League have offered an explanation as to why Issa Diop managed to avoid a red card following his reckless challenge in the very first minute of Fulham vs Liverpool. The Cottagers' defender found himself in trouble just moments into the game when he lunged in with a high boot and caught Andy Robertson.

VAR took a look at the incident and it looked as though Diop could be receiving his marching orders very early. Ultimately, though, the decision was made just to award him with just a yellow card. Now, the Premier League has offered an explanation as to why that was the case, via the Premier League Match Centre X (Twitter) account.

The Premier League's Explanation

VAR agreed that the challenge was reckless but nothing more

While many expected Diop to receive his marching orders once VAR took a close look at his foul on Robertson, the officials ultimately decided to agree with Tony Harrington's on-field decision of a yellow card. The Premier League then posted a statement on X, explaining why. They revealed that VAR checked for a potential red card, but that they agreed with the referee that while the foul was the result of a reckless challenge, it was only worthy of a booking.

The decision had huge implications on the match too. Not long afterwards, Fulham took the lead through Andreas Pereira, another man who is perhaps fortunate to still be on the pitch. Robertson himself was then sent off for a challenge on Harry Wilson, leaving Arne Slot's men with plenty of work to do if they are to take anything away from the match at Anfield and continue their incredible form to start the Dutchman's reign in England so far.

