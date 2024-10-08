Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been handed a unique new nickname by the Italian media after an impressive start to life at Napoli. The 27-year-old completed his move to Naples in late August for a reported fee of £25 million and has so far made five appearances in the famous light blue colours.

With two goals and two assists already, McTominay has certainly made a splash at his new club, earning rave reviews while his former employers continue to struggle. As a result of that, the energetic midfielder has been branded as a very specific saviour-like figure that he may have not even realised.

McTominay Given a 'Jolly' Nickname

The term refers to the role of a joker in a deck of cards

According to the Guardian, McTominay's role in changing recent fortunes at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium has seen him be branded as 'Antonio's Conte's Jolly' by the Italian media. While the player himself might not yet be integrated into Italian culture enough to understand what this means, it is believed to be a reference to the 'Jolly Joker' that has appeared in a deck of cards since the 19th century.

The joker can be an incredibly fortunate card to pick up in several different games, and is often seen as having the capability of turning a losing hand into a winning one. McTominay proved he was capable of doing the exact same thing time and time again last season for Manchester United, most notably when he scored two stoppage-time goals against Brentford to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory.

While he has not yet had to overturn a losing scoreline in Italy, the Scot has had a similar impact in his short time at the club, where he scored the opening goal of the game as Antonio Conte's side run out 3-1 winners over Cesc Fabregas' Como over the weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: So far this season, McTominay has averaged more shots per game (1.5) than tackles and interceptions (1).

McTominay Happy at New Club

The midfielder told his new club that he was focussed on enjoying the latest chapter of his life

Jolly can also be used as a word to describe someone is happy, which McTominay appears to be at his new home. He revealed that this was something important to him when speaking to the club's media team upon his arrival:

"My biggest dream as a person is to be happy. Happiness is the best thing in life, and that is the only thing I concentrate on: try to be happy, with my family, my friends, my girlfriend… when you have a smile on your face you play better at football as well."

The midfielder has not only endeared himself on the pitch, but off it too. He greeted his new fans with a 1000-word letter after signing for the club, detailing who he was as a player and a person while also saying his admiration for the fanbase was a key part of why he wanted to make the move.

