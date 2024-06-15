Highlights Italy first wore blue in 1911 to reflect the colour of its then-Royal Family.

The nation initially wore white kits and briefly switched to all-black during Mussolini's era.

Italy is one of the most successful European national teams with multiple World Cup and Euro titles.

Reigning European champions Italy will kick off the defence of their crown on Saturday evening as they take on Albania in their opening Euro 2024 match.

Although they are not the favourites for this year's tournament, Gli Azzurri will be looking to stamp their authority in a tough group, which also includes Croatia and Spain, when they line up in their famous blue strip.

The iconic jersey has become synonymous with Italian football, with many of the nation's most famous moments being captured as players adorn the dark blue shirt. This is despite the fact that, unlike most teams, Italy's home shirt does not match the colours of their national flag. However, the reason why Luciano Spalletti's men don't wear white, red or green dates back to the country's history.

Why Italy's Home Shirt is Blue

The Italians have worn the colour since 1946

The reason why the Italian national team wear their iconic blue kit can be traced back to the origins of how the country was formed during the 19th century. Italy as we know it has not always existed. Instead, the region had dissolved into multiple smaller states following the demise of the Roman Empire.

Following a period of limbo, where the states were briefly united under the rule of Napoleon, the states would once again split. This would eventually lead to a period of war, where the Italians would wrestle power back from the French who had previously invaded.

Following the end of this power struggle, the country would unify once and for all under the monarchy of the House of Savoy, which used the colour blue as the border on the centerpiece of the Kingdom of Italy flag. This was later used as a source of inspiration when the national football team was born and a decision was being made as to what colour the kit should be.

Italy's Other National Team Colours

The Italian's have not always worn blue for their home kits

Despite the fact that Italy are most famous for wearing their azul colours, this has not always been the case throughout their history. The first kit the Azurri ever wore was white with the same shorts. The reasons for this have often been speculated. Some claim it was merely a placeholder until a final decision was made on what the kit should look like. Others believe that the national team opted to copy Pro Vercelli, who were the strongest team in the country at the time and also wore all-white.

The blue kit that has since gone on to capture the imagination of football fans around the world made its debut on January 6th 1911, as the Italians were defeated by Hungary in Milan. This would go on to become the main colour for the football team, except for a brief period in the 1930's.

During Mussolini's dictatorship, Italy switched to an all-black strip. Although this was meant to only be seen as a secondary uniform, or an away kit as it is commonly known, it became the most used outfit during this era, with the Italians wearing it during the 1936 Olympics and the 1938 World Cup. The switch to blue returned in time for the country's first international success in thirty years at the 1968 European Championships.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Italy beat Yugoslavia 2-0 in a replay of the 1968 European Championship final after the first game ended in a 1-1 two days prior.

Italy's Record in International Tournaments

The Italians are one of the most successful European national teams

The Italians won their first major international tournament all the way back in 1934, when they captured the World Cup thanks to an extra-time victory over Czechoslovakia. They would go on to make it back-back successes just four years later, becoming the first team to do so when they beat Hungary in the last tournament before the Second World War. To this day, only Brazil has managed to match that feat, winning the 1958 and 1962 editions of the competition.

They would have to wait until 1968 for their next title, winning the aforementioned European Championships. This was followed by the 1982 World Cup, which is most famous for German goalkeeper Toni Schumacher's horrible tackle on Patrick Battison in the semi-final.

24 years later, Marcello Lippi led a team that consisted of many of the country's greatest players to World Cup glory in 2006. A poorer period would soon follow, with the European giants failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. They made amends the following tournament though, breaking England's hearts to win the Euros for the second time.