The 2024 Paris Paralympics is scheduled to get underway on the 28th of August and will go on until the 8th of September. Throughout the 10 days of action, there will be 22 different sports played - with each being split into subcategories. In total, there will be 549 events taking place this summer.

The Paralympics has such a rich history which dates back nearly 80 years. Despite it not being called the Paralympics, the event that started the movement was the Stoke Mandeville Games in 1948 - the same day that the London Olympics began.

It was organised by Ludwig Guttmann - a neurologist - at Stoke Mandeville Hospital. He invited British World War II veteran patients with spinal cord injuries to compete in the event designed to be an Olympic Games for people with disabilities.

12 years later, the ninth Stoke Mandeville Games were held outside the UK for the first time - which coincided with the Rome 1960 Olympics.

The event in 1960 was designated as the first Paralympics. In total, 400 athletes from 23 countries participated in 57 events in eight sports.

With this summer's games around the corner, many fans will be wondering why it's officially called the "Paralympics" - and there's a unique reason behind it.

Related Why Tattoo Will Get Athletes Banned From Paralympics Paralympians will be BANNED from competing if they have one tattoo on show in Paris.

The Meaning Behind the Name "Paralympics"

The reason behind it is quite surprising

In 1989, the International Paralympic Committee was founded as an international non-profit organisation in Dusseldorf, Germany, to act as the global governing body of the Paralympic Movement.

Many fans have assumed that the name of the Paralympic Games has something to do with the word ‘paralysed.’ However, that is far from the case.

The word “Paralympic” derives from the Greek preposition “para” (beside or alongside) and the word “Olympic”. Its meaning is that the Paralympics are the parallel Games to the Olympics and illustrates how the two movements exist side-by-side.

Further History of the Paralympics

This year's event promises to create even more history

The Paralympic Games were first open to athletes with spinal cord injuries in wheelchairs - until the 1976 Summer Games in Toronto - when amputee athletes and athletes who were blind or had low vision were allowed to compete.

In the 1964 Tokyo Summer Games, it was the first to include the name "Paralympic" in written form, although the medals awarded to the athletes were inscribed "The Tokyo Games for the Physically Handicapped."

24 years later, the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul, Korea, were the first to hold the Paralympics directly after the summer games, in the same host city and using the same facilities.

The first Paralympic Winter Games were held in Sweden in 1976 and included athletes from 16 countries competing in only two sports—alpine and cross-country skiing.

The most decorated Paralympian is Trischa Zorn, who competed in the blind swimming events from 1980 to 2004 and won a total of 55 medals - 41 of them gold.