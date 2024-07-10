Highlights Ivan Toney was one of England's flawless penalty takers in their Euro 2024 shoot-out win over Switzerland.

Toney's tattoos, including numbers 17 and 1272, represent significant milestones in his career.

The striker has been important when coming on for England at Euro 2024.

Ivan Toney has shot to fame over the last three years, with his impressive performances for Brentford earning him a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad. The striker has scored a total of 36 Premier League goals since making his debut in 2021 and recently scored in the Euro 2024 penalty shootout victory over Switzerland for his country.

Not only is the 28-year-old a mercurial talent, but he also has a striking look that cannot be missed. The forward is adorned with countless tattoos, many of which have personal meanings behind them. However, there are two in particular that directly relate to his playing career, with Toney keen not to lose sight of where he came from or how much he has achieved.

Toney's 17 and 1272 Tattoos

The numbers are relevant to the striker's career

Two pieces of Toney's artwork, which are hidden among the other images across the canvas that is his body, are references to some of the most important numbers in the forward's career. Just above his chest, the number 1272 can be seen, which is a nod to when Toney made his international debut for England.

Each English player receives a number after making their maiden appearance for their country, which is in relation to where they fall in the list of England's debutants. As Toney was the 1272nd player to play for the Three Lions, that is the number he was handed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has averaged more than a goal every two games for Brentford, scoring 72 times in 141 appearances.

The other number that takes up a large amount of space on the former Newcastle man's torso, is the number 17. 17 has been synonymous with Toney throughout his career. He first wore the number when he was at Peterborough in 2018 and kept it when he signed for Brentford two years later. The number is also the one that Toney was handed when the final squad was announced for Euro 2024.

Toney's Club Career

The striker was once at Newcastle United

Toney started his professional career at Northampton Town and made an instant impact. As a youngster, he scored 13 goals and registered six assists in 60 appearances before being handed his big opportunity at Premier League club Newcastle United.

While contracted at St James' Park, Toney had several loans. He featured for the likes of Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Wigan Athletic and Scunthorpe. Although these were respectable loan spells, it was not enough to show that the rangy striker was ready to take the step-up required. All in all, Toney managed just 41 minutes across four games for the Magpies before being sold to Peterborough United.

It was here that the goal machine began to flourish. In the two years he was at the Weston Homes Stadium, Toney averaged more than a goal every other game, finishing with 49 strikes in 94 appearances. This caught the eye of Thomas Frank and Brentford, who brought the exciting talent to Hounslow in 2020.

Toney took to the club like a duck to water. His 31-goal league season that year propelled the Bees to the Premier League. While other newly promoted strikers struggled, Toney flourished, scoring 32 times in his first two seasons.

The striker was hit with an eight-month suspension for breaching betting rules last year but returned in January 2024 and helped his side to safety for another season amid interest from the likes of Manchester United.

Toney's International Career

The 28-year-old was called up to the Euro 2024 Squad

Toney was first called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate in 2022, but had to wait until a year later to make his international debut, coming on as a late substitute in a 2-0 victory over Ukraine. Due to Toney's suspension, he was unable to build on this appearance whilst he sat on the sidelines.

Once he returned though, the poacher was reinstated into the national set-up for the March 2024 friendlies. He started against Belgium and scored from the penalty spot to grab his first international goal. His display was impressive enough to earn him a spot at Euro 2024, but Toney's game time was originally limited.

The 28-year-old failed to feature at all in the group stages, with Ollie Watkins preferred to him on the one occasion Harry Kane was substituted. He made his first tournament appearance as a 90th-minute substitute against Slovakia, something which manager Southgate admitted enraged the forward.

It was clear that Toney was brought on in a desperate attempt to find England a late goal to avoid elimination from the competition. It worked though, as the striker caused chaos in the penalty area which led to Jude Bellingham's overhead kick, before assisting Kane for the extra-time winner.

In the aftermath, Toney admitted that he was frustrated at not being called upon earlier, stating:

"It's always going to be tough. It's tough for all of us as we play week in, week out for our clubs. I have been in this position before and when I get an opportunity I'll take it. "Yes, I was annoyed, but there were still 30 minutes of football to play [including extra-time] and you have got to come out of that mood and focus. I feel like people call them substitutes, others finishers. I think you have to be ready and there are more than 11 players needed to win a tournament."

Toney was relied on again in the quarter-final against Switzerland, being brought on to take a penalty in the shootout. The striker stepped up fourth and proved to have ice in his veins as he tucked the ball into the bottom corner while never taking his eyes off Switzerland number one Yann Sommer.

All statistics via Transfermarkt - accurate as of 10/07/2024