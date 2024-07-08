Highlights Gareth Southgate's leadership has led England to win three out of four penalty shootouts since 2016, proving their previous curse is being lifted.

Ivan Toney's unique penalty technique, including a 13-yard approach in training, has contributed to his 93% conversion record.

England has learned from past penalty mistakes, allowing players like Toney more time to prepare and increasing the time taken to shoot after the referee's whistle.

Death, taxes, and England losing a penalty shootout. These all seemed like three of life's surefire certainties up until recent times. But after the Three Lions beat Switzerland on penalties to make it to the EURO 2024 semi-finals, Gareth Southgate has consistently challenged the norm of yesteryear to restore hope that a nation of unremitting optimism has found its shine again, with England ever closer to finally bringing football home for the first time since 1966.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: As a manager, Southgate has become a spot-kick specialist, winning three out of four shootouts since he took charge of the senior side in 2016.

The former England and Crystal Palace defender continues to exorcise the demons from his playing days after becoming the embodiment of heartbreak following his penalty miss at EURO 96. But while Trent Alexander-Arnold was the one to score the winning penalty to collect the compliments in the most recent lottery victory, it is Ivan Toney's goalkeeper-dependent strategy that has since gained attention after videos emerged of him not even looking at the ball when he stared down Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer before slotting home England's fourth attempt.

Even more curiously, though, new details have revealed that the Brentford talisman takes 13-yard attempts during training as opposed to the usual 12-yard guidelines. The confidence the 36-goal Premier League striker has shown throughout his career so far is immense, and the science behind his penalty technique is certainly worth venturing into.

Related Every England Player's Penalty Record Dispelling their penalty curse might be crucial to the Three Lions' EURO 2024 chances.

The Mechanics of Ivan Toney's Penalty Technique

His strategy substitutes the luck of a shootout with proficiency

In his entire career, Toney has taken a total of 41 penalties for club and country, and the striker's 93% conversion record can’t be reduced to luck; this is technique, self-belief and practice. Toney’s now-renowned approach to penalties – a slow walk-up with his eyes fixed upon the goalkeeper – was not used during his time playing for Peterborough United, but his move to the Premier League in 2020 forced a shift.

Nowadays, the 28-year-old practises penalties in training from 13 yards, not 12. This gives the striker a challenge in training which makes the actual scenario easier, and talking to Brentford's media team following his triumph over Switzerland, he offered better insight into the actual method he uses when he steps up to the spot. He said: “I started practicing this technique in training after the rule came out that keepers have to stay on the line.

"Without giving too much away, the closer you are to the ball, the less time the goalkeeper has to react. When the keeper does react, it’s too late. You have to wait for the last step. If the keeper makes a move, you know where to put it; if he doesn’t move you have to pick a corner. I don’t look at the ball, I just keep my eyes on the keeper. It is risky! Sometimes I think I’m going to hit it with my standing foot!”

Ivan Toney's Penalty Record Taken 41 Scored 38 Missed 3 Conversion Rate 93%

Time Taken Over A Penalty Is Also Important

Both England and Toney have learnt from rushed mistakes from the spot

The most refreshing sight for England is that they have seemingly learnt from the misfortune of their EURO 2020 final loss against Italy. Back then, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were brought on in the 120th minute of the final before missing their penalties. But Toney got 11 minutes under his belt to allow him to get to grips with the environment.

Another key factor was how long each player waited to shoot after the referee’s whistle. Usually, England rush their kicks (0.28sec on average after the whistle in shootouts) but here Toney waited seven seconds, Trent Alexander-Arnold six and a half and Bukayo Saka a huge eight seconds. This was something Toney also examined in his interview, as he added:

“Most penalties are missed as soon as the referee blows the whistle. People think, because the ref’s blown the whistle, the taker has to move quickly; the whistle being blown just means that you can take the penalty when you’re ready. "I take a penalty when I’m ready, on my terms. Before, it was ‘hear the whistle, go!’ Now, I take longer."

With the mantra of righting the wrongs of previous shaves with glory across EURO 2024, there is rising hope that England can go one step further than the last European Championship adventure, although they will also wish to avoid the nerve-jangling prospect of a shootout, regardless of their new-found swagger.