Key Takeaways Jack Grealish will receive a frosty reception when he faces Ireland in the UEFA Nations League in Dublin.

The England international played for Ireland in the youth set-up but switched back to the country of his birth.

Declan Rice also did the same, representing Ireland on three occasions before switching allegiances in 2019.

A new era begins under Lee Carsley on Saturday as England take on the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. In what is the first game since Gareth Southgate's departure, the Three Lions have a plethora of fresh faces among the ranks.

However, while there are new players set to feature following this post-Euro breeze of change, old tensions have the potential to rise to the surface. On the team's trip to the Irish capital, Jack Grealish could be one of those to bear the brunt of contrasting public approval.

Grealish Prepared for Frosty Reception

Former Irish U21 knows what to expect

After missing out on the Euro 2024 squad, and the tournament's eventual final-stage heartbreak, Jack Grealish has been welcomed back into the fold by interim boss Lee Carsley. His inclusion was one of the headline-grabbing selections, alongside Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Rico Lewis and Tino Livramento. However, with the Manchester City man's return coming against Ireland - a national side he switched allegiances from at youth level - the Birmingham-born winger looks likely to be booed across the park.

Ireland's Callum Robinson played with Grealish at Aston Villa and remains a close friend. He has a firm grasp on what will be coming when the former U21 gets the ball for the first time in the match. Talking to the Mirror, he said:

“I don’t know what abuse he might get but I think he’ll be expecting it. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t because he gets booed anywhere he goes, even in England, so I think he’ll be getting ready for a bit of abuse. “But that’s part of it, that’s part of the game and I think he’s old enough – and being a senior player – to know that stuff is going to come. He gets it in England games anyway, or English games in the Prem, so I don’t think there will be any change on Saturday – he will be getting it.”

If Grealish needed any more reminders, the Sun spoke with Irish legend Shay Given. The 134-capped shot-stopper, also formerly of Aston Villa and City, jokingly recalled a recent conversation: “I texted him jokingly the other day that I hope he’s ready for a nice reception when he gets back to Dublin and I got a few laughing faces back.”

Jack Grealish's England Career Caps 36 Goals 2 Assists 8

Enough Boos to go Around

Grealish isn't the only one to switch from green to white

While Jack Grealish's Irish heritage through both his maternal and paternal grandparents allowed him to play for the Irish youth set-ups, he's not the only one to rile up Saturday's opposition with a controversial switch. Declan Rice is another who can expect a pointed welcome from the hosts.

Going one step further than Grealish, the Arsenal holding midfielder controversially swapped Ireland for England in 2019, despite making three senior appearances for the country of his grandparents’ birth. Rice announced his departure from the team ahead of England's Euro 2020 qualifiers, saying at the time:

"Ultimately, it is a personal decision that I have made with my heart and my head, based on what I believe is best for my future. I fully accept that some Irish supporters will be disappointed by my decision, and that everyone has different opinions in regard to the rules around international representation."

The sentiment extends further to England's dugout and interim boss Lee Carsley. Carsley, also qualifying through his grandparents, made 40 appearances for Ireland between 1997 and 2008 on the backdrop of a solid senior career that saw him turn out for Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry, Everton and Birmingham.

The 50-year-old has stepped up to fill in as a placeholder until the FA find a permanent candidate. He will be hoping to continue the impressive exploits that were seen during his three years with England’s under-21s, with whom he propelled to the summit of 2023's European Championship.