Highlights Jack Grealish was booed by Celtic fans during Manchester City's 4-3 defeat in North Carolina, America.

While this sparked confusion on social media, some fans believe they have the answer.

Grealish represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level before switching allegiances to England at senior level.

Jack Grealish was subjected to loud boos during Manchester City's 4-3 pre-season loss against Celtic in North Carolina. Fans believe they have figured out the reason behind the jeers being directed towards the England international.

The goal-heavy fixture at the Kenan Memorial Stadium was the first of Pep Guardiola's side's games ahead of the 2024-25 season. Grealish was the biggest name player in the Citizens' team, alongside Erling Haaland, as the majority of their stars are still on holiday after their Euro 2024 and Copa America exploits.

Youngster Oscar Bobb put in an impressive display despite the loss as the Norwegian wonderkid netted City's opening goal before setting up both Maximo Perrone and Haaland. Brendan Rodgers' side emerged victorious from the affair thanks to goals from Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn (x2), Kyogo Furihashi, and Luis Palma. The Scottish champions got one over the English juggernaut while their fans made their feelings clear to one of City's star men.

Related 14 Premier League Players Whose Value Dropped Most (2023/24) The 2023/24 season was one to forget for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, and their transfer values prove that.

Why Celtic Fans Were Booing

Supporters believe they've figured it out

Celtic have a long history and connection with Ireland and fans think this is the reason behind the boos towards Grealish. Despite now being capped by England 36 times, the winger initially represented the Irish youth sides before switching allegiances to the Three Lions.

One supporter asked on social media: "Grealish getting booed in a random pre-season friendly in America," while another replied: "He ditched Ireland for England - Celtic fans won't forget that easily." When another fan asked why Celtic fans would be upset by this, another supporter replied: "Need to know your history of Celtic and Ireland to understand the betrayal Grealish done changing to England national team."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish has scored just 14 times in his 125 appearances for Manchester City.

Celtic have been linked to Ireland ever since the club's foundation in 1887. Brother Walfrid - an Irishman - founded the Scottish football club, with his main goal being to help improve the living conditions of Irish immigrants in Glasgow. Ever since, there has been a strong connection between the club and the country.

Grealish isn't the only player to make the switch from the Republic of Ireland to England, as current Three Lions star Declan Rice made the same move shortly after his international colleague. Should Arsenal ever play against the Glasgow-based club, he can likely expect similar treatment from the opposing fan base.

Grealish's Make or Break Pre-Season

The 28-year-old could be set for an exit

Grealish struggled to live up to expectations during the 2023-24 season as Pep Guardiola appeared to lose faith in the former Aston Villa man's abilities on the left flank, instead favouring the energetic Jeremy Doku in most instances. He also faced his fair share of injury problems as he fell down the pecking order as the attacker found the net just three times in all competitions.

Gareth Southgate opted against including Grealish in his England squad for Euro 2024 due to his lack of involvement at club level. As a result, the ex-Ireland youth international could be scrambling to save his career at the Etihad Stadium in the build-up to the new campaign. There would likely be a host of clubs interested in acquiring his services if Guardiola decided the £300,000-per-week star needed to be moved on.