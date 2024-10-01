The reason why Jadon Sancho's tattoos have been censored in the latest edition of the EA FC franchise has been revealed - and it's in part to do with Marvel Film studios. The popular video game was officially released on September 27. However, fans who purchased the 'Ultimate Edition' of the game were given access a week in advance.

With a modest rating of 6/10 on IGN, it's fair to say that EA FC 25 has received a mixed reaction. Some of the more eagle-eyed players will have noticed, though, that a trend involving Sancho's tattoos continued this year - and the explanation behind it has now been given.

Related Footballers with unusual tattoos including Messi, Neymar & Ramos Many footballers have weird and wonderful tattoos these days including Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar

Why Sancho's Tattoos Are Blurred

The winger has several well-known fictional characters 'tatted' on his arm

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the creators of EA FC (once better known as FIFA) have been forced to edit Sancho's tattoos in order to avoid breaking any copyright laws. Among some of the famous faces that the 24-year-old has inked to his arm are Marvel superhero Spider-Man, Sega mascot Sonic the Hedgehog and the cast of the renowned television cartoon The Simpsons.

Upon joining Manchester United in 2021, the forward gave an explanation as to why he decided to get tattoos of these characters, citing the influence they had on his childhood as the main reason:

"Then here I kind of freestyled because I liked comics when I was younger. This isn’t finished yet – obviously there’s Spiderman, Sonic, The Simpsons…I haven’t finished yet so there’s more to come."

This is also not the first time that the England international has seen his artwork removed from EA games, with the man himself even commenting on it back in 2019, saying:

"My tattoo has got to be in the next FIFA game. EA should also take a closer look at my hair to get my hairstyle better. Because my hair actually has a transition on the sides, but not in FIFA 20."

While the issues the player had with the likeness of his hair may be fixed, it appears as though there's little chance that his actual tattoos will appear on future editions of the video game.

Related 9 Most Meta Players in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Inaki Williams and Lauren Hemp, we have ranked the nine most meta players in EAFC 25.

Jadon Sancho's Promising Start at Chelsea

The Englishman has looked back to his best at Stamford Bridge

Having endured a torrid time under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, Sancho has returned to form since completing his move to west London. Having signed for Chelsea on an initial loan deal that will be made permanent at the end of the season, the tricky inside forward was named Man of the Match on his debut despite only featuring in the second half against Bournemouth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has more assists than Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo have managed combined so far this season (3).

Since then, he's started every Premier League game for the club, and is believed to have struck up a close relationship with Frenchman Christopher Nkunku both on and off the pitch.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka - accurate as of 01/10/2024/