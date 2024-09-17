Key Takeaways Trevor Lawrence's struggles continue, casting doubt on his potential.

Doug Pederson's coaching competency has been called into question.

The Jaguars face a tough upcoming schedule, with their season outlook at risk.

Signing Trevor Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract extension was supposed to signal a dramatic change to a mostly chaotic and disappointing franchise.

Well, so far through two games, it looks like the same Jacksonville Jaguars that we have been accustomed to seeing for most of their time as an NFL franchise.

Lawrence looks nothing like the potential star quarterback coming out of Clemson, and there is little to no spark offensively.

It was supposed to be a bounce-back spot for Jacksonville, facing the Cleveland Browns , who were one of the most uninspiring teams in the league in the opening week of the season.

However, the Jaguars fell flat for the second consecutive week, and it may come down to coaching.

Before the season, Jacksonville was one of the most polarizing teams to watch in the NFL because there were so many questions surrounding the team. Their ceiling and floor were ambiguous and because they were incredibly inconsistent in 2023, it was difficult to guess what team we would see in 2024.

It may be a premature conversation, but could Head Coach Doug Pederson be on the hot seat?

Evidence shows this could be Pederson's last year in Jacksonville if they do not improve quickly.

Doug Pederson's job could be hanging in the balance

Things could quickly go south for the Jaguars.

Pederson is in his third season as Jacksonville's head coach, and after reaching the playoffs in 2022, the Jaguars failed to do so last season, and it's not looking great at the start of this campaign.

And we have seen this before Pederson during his stint as the Philadelphia Eagles ' head coach.

Philadelphia Eagles under Doug Pederson Year Record Stage of Elimination 2016 7-9 Missed Playoffs 2017 13-3 Won Super Bowl 2018 9-7 Divisional Round 2019 9-7 Wildcard Round 2020 4-11-1 Missed Playoffs

The 56-year-old coach took over with a rookie quarterback in Carson Wentz , which was understandable why the Eagles were an up-and-down team in 2016. Philadelphia would then finish with a 13-3 record in 2017, and win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles as quarterback after Wentz suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Los Angeles Rams late in the season. From that season on, it was a downward trajectory.

That has carried over and is what we have seen so far in his short time since taking over as the head coach for Jacksonville. It could be a fluke, or it could be something that has become a trend and habit for Pederson-led teams.

Jacksonville Jaguars under Doug Pederson Year Record Stage of Elimination 2022 9-8 Divisional Round 2023 9-8 Missed Playoffs 2024 0-2 TBD

Losing back-to-back home games is only the beginning of the concern for Jacksonville.

Other than winning football games and competing for the AFC South, Lawrence's development and performance are pivotal to Jacksonville's long-term success.

Trevor Lawrence's Last 7 Games Record 0-7 Team Points Per Game 18.1 Completion Percentage 60.0 Total Yards Per Game 257.7 Total TD-TO 11-10 Passer Rating 81.9

We are supposed to see those next steps in the maturation process for the 24-year-old quarterback under Pederson's tutelage and guidance, but the former first-overall pick has stumbled out of the gates this season, and his struggles have dated back to last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Through two games, Lawrence has completed 51 percent of his passes for 382 yards (191 yards per game), one touchdown, and zero interceptions, while averaging 7.5 yards per attempt.

In addition, the Jaguars are averaging 15 points per game, ranking 26th in the league through the first two weeks. The Denver Broncos , New York Giants , and Carolina Panthers are some of the few teams that are averaging fewer points than Jacksonville so far this season.

Now, let's shift our focus to the result-based aspect of this conversation, and discuss the importance of the near future.

The reason why Sunday was a pivotal game for Lawrence and the Jaguars is because their upcoming slate of games is daunting, to say the least.

Jacksonville goes to the Buffalo Bills - who have an extended period of preparation, as they played on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins - on Monday night in Week 3, at the Houston Texans in Week 4, at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, and then on the road against the Chicago Bears in Week 6.

The Jaguars could be 0-4 before the latter games mentioned against those young signal callers, and by that time, Caleb Williams and Anthony Richardson could be more refined.

If that happens, Jacksonville's playoff hopes will be hanging in the balance.

Now, there would be plenty of time to potentially recover and rescue their season, but the uphill battle at that point would make it a long-shot for the Jaguars to achieve that.

These next two weeks will be monumental for Jacksonville's 2024 outlook. They will be underdogs in both games, and based on how things have transpired the first two weeks, the Jaguars will most likely lose both games.

This feels like a season that could be over sooner rather than later, and if things continue on this course, it would not be surprising to see Perderson being relieved of his duties after this season, if not at some point during the regular season.

Jacksonville is in trouble, and Lawrence's struggles only magnify Pederson's hot seat.

These next two weeks will make or break the Jaguars' 2024 season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.