Highlights In a surprise move after his win over Mike Perry, Jake Paul called out UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Paul explains he wants to prove doubters wrong by beating Pereira, who has size and weight advantages.

Despite Pereira being open to fight, his current UFC contract makes it unlikely boss Dana White would allow it.

Following his dominant victory over current BKFC and former UFC fighter, Mike Perry, on Saturday, Jake Paul surprised everybody in his post-fight interview by calling out UFC star Alex Pereira, who is the current UFC light heavyweight champion and also recently held the UFC middleweight title.

In a new episode of his podcast 'BS w/ Jake Paul,' 'The Problem Child' revealed why he called out the 37-year-old former kickboxing world champion.

Jake Paul Explains Why He Called Out Alex Pereira

'The Problem Child' wants to silence his doubters by beating Pereira

On Saturday in Tampa, Jake Paul added another KO finish to his professional boxing record, finishing BKFC fighter, Mike Perry, in the sixth round. Coming out of the fight, there is more talk around Paul's post-fight interview than around his actual in-ring performance which was extremely dominant despite him being against another opponent who is not a natural boxer.

During his post-fight interview, Paul praised Mike Perry and also spoke about his upcoming, rescheduled fight against heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, which will take place on Friday, the 15th of November later this year in Texas. One thing which people would not have expected Paul to do in his post-fight interview was to call out current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. 'The Problem Child' made a challenge to the two-division UFC champion to step into the professional boxing ring for just the second time. Pereira holds a professional boxing record of 1-0. but hasn't entered the squared circle in over seven years.

Despite 'Poatan' being a dominant force in the UFC and arguably the best striker in MMA right now, there was still a lot of criticism for the 27-year-old on social media following this call-out. Quickly following his win over Perry, Paul recorded an episode of his podcast 'BS w/ Jake Paul' and explained why he decided to call out the Brazilian.

Paul claims that he made the call-out to 'Poatan' because he wants to silence his doubters by defeating a legitimate opponent who will have a significant size and weight advantage over him. Despite Pereira competing in the UFC light heavyweight division (205 pounds+,) he typically bulks up to around 235-240 pounds on fight night.

Could Paul vs Pereira Actually Happen?

Despite being open to the fight, 'Poatan' is currently locked in a UFC contract

Despite being clearly open to fighting Jake Paul, as seen on the footage of the FaceTime call they shared, Alex Pereira is currently under contract with the UFC and is arguably the biggest star in the company which makes it highly unlikely that the fight would happen, as Dana White doesn't like fighters pursuing outside ventures or co-promoting.

However, one thing which has been heavily talked about in the last 24 hours is that if convinced, the UFC president, White, could send Pereira to face Paul in an attempt to silence him once and for all. Paul and White have had many back-and-forths over the years since the social media sensation began his boxing career and there is quite a bit of bad blood between the two.