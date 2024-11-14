As 'Iron' Mike Tyson and Jake Paul get set to touch gloves in front of a packed AT&T Stadium, as well as in front of millions on Netflix, it should be noted that Friday's contest could yet be cancelled.

The fight was originally supposed to take place in July, before Tyson was forced to withdraw from that date due to health complications. However, with his stomach ulcer issues now behind him, the 58-year-old looks ready to finally settle the score with social media sensation Paul.

Controversy has plagued the bout ever since it was announced, mainly because of the 31-year gap between the two participants. Paul, who is 27, has padded his professional record with a number of victories over combat sports legends who have all been well past their best.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 14/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

The likes of Ben Askren, Tyrone Woodley, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva have all left their usual stomping ground of MMA to take on 'The Problem Child' in the boxing ring, whereas Tyson is considered one of the greatest heavyweights ever to lace up a pair of gloves. 'Iron' Mike still looks the part, sporting a ripped physique ahead of the fight. However, there's no getting away from the fact that he is just a few years shy of his 60th birthday.

With that in mind, the commission responsible for overseeing the fight wants to undertake a series of last-minute checks - and the fight won't be rubber-stamped until they've been completed.

Why Tyson Vs Paul Isn't Official Yet

'Iron' Mike must pass two specific tests in the hours before the fight

The eight-round fight is being staged under the supervision of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) and their rules state:

"A person aged 36 or older applying for a contestant’s license must submit a report of favourable physical testing, including but not limited to an EEG (electroencephalography) and an EKG (electrocardiogram)."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson last fought as a professional in June 2005, when he was stopped by journeyman Kevin McBride.

Some 22 years older than the stated cut-off point, Tyson will need to pass both of the above tests before the fight or it will not be able to go ahead as a professional contest. In the event that the heavyweight legend doesn't pass either test, the commission would have the option of downgrading it from a professional fight to an exhibition - or scrapping it altogether.

Neither of those options will be appealing to promoters, with tens of thousands of tickets sold and an audience of millions set to tune in on Netflix. Tyson vs Paul has already had one of the most controversial build-ups in boxing history. Those who are eagerly anticipating the fight will be hoping that there are no last-minute issues that prevent it from taking place.