Highlights Jake Paul's May 2021 hat-stealing stunt led to a chaotic brawl with Floyd Mayweather in Miami.

Logan Paul has now admitted his anger towards his brother over the incident.

'The Problem Child' immediately feared for his safety and has spent a fortune on security since.

Jake Paul made headlines around the world when he clashed with Floyd Mayweather before his brother's exhibition bout with the unbeaten legend in 2021. 'The Problem Child' made Floyd lose his cool at a pre-fight press conference by stealing his hat at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami - and has been counting the cost ever since.

Jake's prank quickly resulted in a chaotic brawl between the two fighters' camps and left Mayweather enraged. "I'll kill you motherf******," yelled 'Money' as he was restrained by security. Footage of the bust-up soon went viral and no doubt helped to sell the fight, but Logan Paul has now admitted that he was angry at his younger brother over the stunt.

Logan Paul Admits he was Upset at His Brother Over Mayweather Brawl

Logan: "Jake put me in jeopardy"

During a recent appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Logan admitted he had known about Jake's plan to mess with Mayweather. However, he doubted whether his sibling would follow through on his words.

"He told me he was gonna do it, I didn't think he was gonna do it. He did it, and I felt like Jake had put me in jeopardy. He's my little brother and I love him. He steals Floyd's hat and a skirmish breaks out, but If I break my hand, or get a concussion or get f**** up by Floyd's guys a month before the biggest moment of my life, trying to save my little brother's a**, that's stupid."

Jake - who was only a three-fight novice at the time - smiled as he cheekily told Mayweather "Gotcha hat," as he snatched the cap from the Detroit-born fighter's head. That grin, though, would be short-lived. Shortly after the viral sensation realised just how incensed Floyd was over his actions, the 27-year-old began to pay for round-the-clock protection, which he continues to fund to this day. Such security isn't cheap and must now have run into millions of dollars, but Logan insisted that his brother felt it was necessary after the brawl occurred.

"Jake has not been without a security guard since that moment. What the f*** do we know about Miami, bro. These are real threats. In Miami. Floyd knows Miami, he's been around the block,' claiming 'he got goons who kill a man for $200."

Video: Jake Paul steals Floyd Mayweather's hat

Mayweather vowed revenge over stunt

Per talkSPORT, Jake would later suggest that the whole incident was a publicity stunt designed to drum up interest in the Mayweather v Logan fight. However - if that was the case - nobody had told Floyd. As you'll see in the clip above, the 15-time world champion was raging.

While 24-hour security might have been a big step back in 2021, such staffing costs are well within Jake's budget these days. Figures presented by Essentially Sports, suggest that 'The Problem Child' reportedly raked in $42m in 2023 from his boxing earnings alone - and will boost his bank balance significantly when he takes on heavyweight legend Mike Tyson on July 20th in Dallas, Texas.